Pontotoc's Davion Sampson pulls in a touchdown pass (with the homecoming court in the background) from quarterback Conner Armstrong in the second quarter of the Warrriors' win over Saltillo last Friday. Pontotoc hosts Itawamba AHS this Friday.
The Pontotoc Warriors chisled out a hard-earned homecoming victory against the Saltillo Tigers last Friday night. The first quarter may have ended with both teams scoreless, but the Warriors started off the second with a bang when Conner Armstrong hit Davion Sampson in the endzone right out of the gate. Sure-footed Eddie Nolasco completed the extra point, putting the Warriors up 7-0. Even with 11:52 remaining in the second, neither team managed to score before the half, leaving the Warriors with the lead headed into the break.
The Tigers came out revitalized after the half, scoring quickly on a quarterback keeper from Chance Johnson, then they made good on a two-point conversion to take a one-point lead. Despite several strong drives, both teams were plagued with errors and penalties that left the game gridlocked until the Warriors regained the lead with 10:31 left in the fourth, courtesty of Anndru Berry. The Warriors attempted a two-point converstion of their own, but came up short, leaving them up 13-8 over the Tigers. The Warrior defense held the Tigers scoreless for the remainder of the night, giving the Warriors a two-win streak headed into their matchup against Itawamba this Friday night.
Armstrong was an even 50% passing, 15/30 for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Sampson pulled in 3 catches for 34 yards and 1 TD. Nic Townsend had 4 receptions for 48 yards. Jayden Montgomery had 4 catches for 33 yards. Jayden Bradley had 2 catches for 33 yards.
The Warriors amassed 72 yards rushing on 27 carries, with Judon doing the lion's share of the work, carrying the ball 11 times. Bradley also carried the ball 9 times.
Coach Jeff Carter said he was pleased that his boys scrapped and clawed to get the win.
"You'd hope to see a little more offensive production, but we made the plays we needed to make to win," said Carter. "Our defense rose to the occasion," Carter added, noting that Saltillo's passing attack yielded only 7/25 for 73 yards, and their rushing game produced just 40 yards on 27 carries.
Senior linebacker Qualen Dixon had an outstanding game, Carter said, racking up 13 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks. Andru Berry, playing both ways, also collected 4 tackles.
"This is two weeks in a row where our defense has played well against two pretty good offensive teams," said Carter, adding that special teams, including place-kicking from Eddie Nolasco, and punting from Luke Hammer, continue to perform well.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.