Davion Sampson TD catch

Pontotoc's Davion Sampson pulls in a touchdown pass (with the homecoming court in the background) from quarterback Conner Armstrong in the second quarter of the Warrriors' win over Saltillo last Friday. Pontotoc hosts Itawamba AHS this Friday. 

 By Whitney Robbins

The Pontotoc Warriors chisled out a hard-earned homecoming victory against the Saltillo Tigers last Friday night. The first quarter may have ended with both teams scoreless, but the Warriors started off the second with a bang when  Conner Armstrong hit Davion Sampson in the endzone right out of the gate. Sure-footed Eddie Nolasco completed the extra point, putting the Warriors up 7-0. Even with 11:52 remaining in the second, neither team managed to score before the half, leaving the Warriors with the lead headed into the break.

