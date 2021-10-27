THE HOLLOW- It wasn’t pretty--for either team--a game fraught with turnovers and penalties, but the Pontotoc Warriors held on for a 26-13 win over their county rival North Pontotoc Vikings on Friday.
A late fumble by the Vikings, when the Warriors had just given them a golden opportunity, via a botched snap on a punt, inside the red zone, proved to be the backbreaker, as Pontotoc’s junior linebacker Malachi Brown collected the ball and scampered 95 yards for a touchdown.
That made the score 20-7, with less than three minutes left in the third, but the Vikings showed from the opening that they’d come to fight, and the coaching staff opened up the playbook.
After the hoorahs and fireworks from senior night quieted, the Vikings opened the game with an onside kick--and it worked. Junior Blake McGloflin retrieved the pooch kick by Christian Romero, and the stunned Warriors immediately found themselves on their heels, as the Norsemen started their opening drive well past midfield.
Junior quarterback Reece Kenter, who played a good game, quickly hit an inside slant to Romeo Cornejo to the 30 yard-line. The Vikings crossed up the Warriors’ secondary with Kentner hitting Winn Navarette on an outside slant for another big gainer. Kentner then took it in himself off right tackle for a touchdown, and with Romero’s PAT the Vikings seized an early 7-0 lead.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Warriors took over on their own 45 yard-line. McGloflin again came up with a big play for the Viking defense, making a tackle for no gain. Pontotoc’s Montinique Wilson, who also turned in a solid performance, took a hand-off and got the left edge on the Viking defense, streaking across midfield to the 35. The Warriors’ eventually turned the ball over on downs, with 4:28 left in the opening frame.
On a subsequent drive, the Warriors attempted a punt, but a miscue on the snap sent punter Eddie Nolasco scuffling after the bouncing ball. Unbelievably, with the Viking cover team swarming him, Nolasco gathered the ball, shucked off a defender, and managed to get off the punt and booted it past midfield.
Pontotoc’s Nic Townsend, who has taken the snaps since starter Conner Armstrong was injured against New Albany, got his legs going early in the second quarter, notching a series of hard runs, off the right side, as the Tribe marched down and Wilson carried it in for the score. Nolasco’s PAT knotted the contest at 7, midway though the second quarter.
The Warriors took advantage of the first of six Viking fumbles on the ensuing drive, taking over on their own 38 yard-line. Townsend hit Wilson off the left side for a sizeable gain, and a QB keeper took the Tribe to the 15 yard-line. Sophomore Ja’Kylen Judon got the call, carrying it in for the TD, and the PAT put the Tribe up 14-7.
Kenter got the VIkings within striking distance just before halftime, the south-paw hitting Navarette for a big gain, and with a pass-interference call against the Warriors, North had a chance for a score. Kenter kept it himself and moved the sticks on a third-down and inches, but Warrior senior defensive end Justin Woods reached up and blocked a subsequent pass, forcing the drive to stall and sending the teams into the locker room.
North received the opening kickoff of the second half, and Kentner went right to work, hitting Navarette off the right side for a first-down past the 20, and an inside slant to Cornejo got the Norsemen out near midfield.
A quarterback sack by Pontotoc’s Kentrell Peters helped the Warriors squelch the drive. Later in the third, the fumble followed by Brown’s scoop-and-score put the Tribe up 20-7.
The VIkings weren’t done, however. Senior Adian Tatum returned the following kickoff to midfield. The Norsemen moved down the field, then put the ball on the ground again inside the red zone, but they were able to fall on it and maintain possession. Kentner took it on a sneak but the PAT failed. The Vikings pulled closer, at 20-13.
North again reached into their bag of tricks, recovering a second onside kick, setting them up with first-and-ten from their own 44 yard-line to begin the fourth quarter.
As they’d done all night, the Vikings moved the ball down the field, with Michael Anderson running hard and Kentner throwing darts on rollouts. The fumble bug struck again, and Pontotoc’s Justin Woods falling on the loose ball on the Warrior 20 yard-line.
Montonique Wilson carried most of the load for the Warriors as they marched all the the way to the VIking 11 yard-line, only to return the favor and fumble the ball back to the Vikings.
Kenter made the most impressive throw of the evening on the subsequent drive, rolling out to his left, then throwing across his body and hitting Navarette smack in the middle of the field, right at midfield. A couple of plays later, however, Kentner took a hit as he let fly with a pass and it was intercepted by Trey Golding at the Warrior 30-yard line.
The Warriors continued riding their hot hand, with Wilson carrying it to the Viking 30, then Townsend slipped tacklers to the 12 yard-line. The quarterback kept it himself for a touchdown with 1:40 left in the game. The PAT was no good.
Pontotoc Coach Jeff Carter said he was glad to get the win and was pleased with his team’s defensive effort.
“We forced six turnovers and put good pressure on their quarterback, knocking him down several times,” said Carter. “Our defense did what it needed to do. Montinique Wilson had a really good night running the ball, but we’re struggling with our punting game.”
Pontotoc improved to 5-4 on the season, 3-1 in division, sitting in second place, behind front-runner Ripley, who they play on the road, in the final, regular season game, Friday.
The Vikings fell to 4-4 on the year, 2-2 in division. They take on cross-county rival South Pontotoc in Springville on Friday.