Andru Berry

Pontotoc's Anndru Berry, pictured here carrying the ball in a playoff game in 2021, in addition to playing running back this season, will be the leader on a defense that Coach Jeff Carter hopes can keep opponents' scores low and give his young offense a fighting chance as they move up in class to 5A. 

 Photo by Galen Holley

The Pontotoc Warriors will look to their defense to provide experience and strength as they move up into 5A this season, according to Coach Jeff Carter.

