Pontotoc's Anndru Berry, pictured here carrying the ball in a playoff game in 2021, in addition to playing running back this season, will be the leader on a defense that Coach Jeff Carter hopes can keep opponents' scores low and give his young offense a fighting chance as they move up in class to 5A.
The Pontotoc Warriors will look to their defense to provide experience and strength as they move up into 5A this season, according to Coach Jeff Carter.
“I like our attitude in the work we've done this summer, and we’ll need our defense to keep points off the board and give our offense a chance,” said Carter, entering his eleventh season as the Warriors’ skipper.
The unquestioned leader on that defense will be senior Anndru Berry. The linebacker and defensive lineman racked up 15 solo tackles last year and a pair of sacks. Like a lot of players, Berry got banged up as the season wore on and missed some action. Berry will also carry the ball on offense, also like last season.
Returning senior, Jayden Dixon, should also provide a strong presence on the defensive line, having reeled in 26 tackles and a pair of sacks last season. Also, a senior who’s been out for two years, Javian Vaughn, is expected to make a strong impact.
Rounding out the defensive line will be returning starter from last season, Hyrum Holmes, along with junior, Colton Cossey.
The defensive secondary is expected to play well. At cornerback, returning starting senior, Javier Cole, has good athleticism. Jakylen Judon notched 54 (total) tackles as a junior, and this year he’ll carry the ball on offense and return to his defensive position. Rounding out the secondary will be junior safety, Mikey Depriest, along with junior, Ky Boston, a starter from last year.
The Warriors open their season on Aug. 25 by hosting Amory for a non-division game. Showdowns with Division 5A opponents will include: at New Hope on Oct. 6; hosting Lafayette on Oct. 13; hosting Corinth on Oct. 20; at West Point on Oct. 27; and at Clarksdale on Nov. 2.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.