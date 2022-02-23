PONTOTOC- After a tight first half, the Pontotoc Warriors gradually got some separation and pulled away for a 72-47 opening round playoff victory over Itawamba AHS last Tuesday, February 15.
Zane Tipler made a 3-pointer to open the game, and he followed up by corralling a loose ball and finding Dawson Rice for a layup. Pontotoc then forced a turnover, leading to a Jaylen Edwards 3-pointer and 8-0 lead that forced an Indian timeout. Itawamba AHS responded and scored the next six points on baskets from Ben Orr, Arvesta Troupe and Grant Hutton. Pontotoc’s Jack Sansing drove to the rim for two, and IAHS got a pair of free throws from Orr. Tipler drained an off-the-dribble fadeaway jumper with a defender draped all over him to make it 12-8, but two Orr free throws and a Troupe 3-pointer gave the Indians a 13-12 lead after the first quarter.
The back and forth action continued with four lead changes in the second. Rice had a big quarter with eight points for Pontotoc. Tipler and Edwards connected on 3-pointers, with Edwards also going 4-4 from the free throw line. IAHS held a narrow 31-30 edge at halftime.
Tyler Shephard came up big for the Warriors in the third, scoring all of his 11 points. He scored twice on drives and made a 3-pointer to key a 9-0 run to open the half, with Jonathan Armstrong coming up with a steal and breakaway layup to put PHS up 39-31. Shephard then had another bucket to give the Warriors a 41-33 lead. The Indians’ Qixan Zheng made a three to cut it to five, but Armstrong came up with a second chance basket, followed by a physical jumper from Shephard and a 3-pointer from Edwards that put Pontotoc up 48-36. IAHS got within eight after shots by Hutton and Tim Holliday, but the Warriors ended the quarter strong. Jordan Ball scored on a transition layup, and Tipler drilled a fall-away 3-pointer at the buzzer to push PHS ahead 53-40.
The Indians would not get within single digits again, as Pontotoc continued to pull away by outsourcing the visitors 19-7 down the stretch. Sansing and Edwards each had 7 fourth quarter points. Tipler and Armstrong added two points apiece, while Ky Simmons made a free throw.
“We shot the ball well and we were stingy defensively,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said of what keyed the Warriors’ second half surge. “We didn’t allow them to get to the spots, and we kind of dictated what they did rather than them dictating what we did on defense.”
Edwards led four Warriors in double figures with 20 points. Tipler had 13 points and dished out 13 assists. Shephard finished with 11 points and Rice 10.