Pontotoc – The Pontotoc Warriors pounded it out on the ground Friday night, rushing for 263 yards and four touchdowns, but Houston’s Red Parker ran for four as well, as the Hilltoppers secured a key 34-27 division win on the road. A pick-six in the third quarter, as well as a late flag on 4th down, proved too much for the Warriors to overcome, even as they had the ball in the red zone, threatening to score, with seconds remaining.
“They showed a lot of integrity and resiliency to come back in the second quarter after being down 20-0 in the first quarter, “said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter. “It was a great high school football game, hand it to Houston they did a great job and have a great quarterback and running back but you hate to lose a game on a call like that, in that situation,” said Carter, “it’s just really disappointing.”
Red Parker rushed for touchdowns of 88, 19 and 16 yards in the first quarter to give Houston a 20-0 lead. In the second quarter, Montinique Wilson had a 31 yard rushing touchdown to make it 20-7. Nic Townsend had a 3 yard rushing touchdown and Jordan Ball had a 9 yard rushing touchdown at the end of the first half to give Pontotoc a 21-20 lead.
Houston (6-1, 2-1) scored on a 55 yard pick six to make it 26-21 early in the third quarter.
“The pick six hurt us but we were able to fight back and take the lead,” said Carter, “Parker and Washington are hard to tackle and our defense gave up a few big plays which is something that has hurt us all year.”
Nic Townsend picked up his second rushing touchdown of the night to give Pontotoc a 27-21 lead late in the third quarter. The junior threw for 50 yards and ran for 103 yards in the game.
Red Parker scored his fourth touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Houston a 34-27 lead. Pontotoc moved the ball the length of the field with under a minute left and had appeared to score with seconds left, but a late flag negated the run and ended the comeback.
Jordan Ball ran for 94 yards and a touchdown. Montinique Wilson ran for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Pontotoc (4-4, 2-1) will host North Pontotoc (4-4, 2-1) in the hollow on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7pm. Pontotoc defeated North 20-14 in the first round of the 2019 playoffs the last time the two teams met.