CORINTH- It was a tough night for the Pontotoc Warriors in Friday’s 4A third round series opener, as they fell to Corinth 14-4 on the road.
Pontotoc got off to a good start in the top of the 1st inning. Ty Clayton and Walt Gardner drew walks against Corinth starter Jack Taylor. With one out Jon Robert Carnes, who belted four homers in the previous round against Kosciusko, was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Jabari Farr then smacked a double to left field that plated Clayton and Gardner. Jackson Williams lined a single, moving Farr to third. The throw to the plate scooted away from Corinth catcher Eli Burciaga, and an alert Farr took advantage of the error to race home, giving the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
Corinth loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the 1st, but Brice Deaton escaped the jam unscathed by striking out Madden Butler and Ethan Huff.
Things unraveled for the Warriors in the bottom of the 2nd, mostly with self-inflicted wounds, as Corinth would plate 10 runs. Triston Marlar led off with a double off of the left center wall. He scored on a base hit by Samuel Curtis. Burciaga followed with another double before Curtis scored on a passed ball. Courtesy runner Blake Briggs then came home on an RBI single from Taylor to tie the game.
After an out, two Pontotoc errors loaded the bases before a wild pitch allowed Taylor to score. Another walk loaded the bases again, and Huff drew a bases-loaded free pass to bring home a fifth run. Four more bases-loaded walks and an error plated the next five Corinth runs. Corbyn Clayton entered on the mound as the third PHS pitcher of the inning. Despite surrendering one of the bases-loaded walks in a hard-fought at-bat, Clayton stopped the bleeding and got the Warriors out of the inning by striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Williams singled and Corbyn Clayton doubled for Pontotoc in the top of the 4th. Braxton
Whiteside then drove in courtesy runner Landon Morgan with a base hit to make it 10-4, but that was all the Warriors could get.
Corinth loaded the bases in the bottom of the 4th, but they were not able to add to their lead. After Pontotoc went quietly in the top of the 5th, mistakes again plagued them in the bottom of the 5th. A hit batsman, walk and subsequent RBI double from Marlar made it 11-4. Curtis had an RBI single, and Marlar scored on a wild pitch. With runners on second and third, a sharp ground ball from Hayes Rutledge resulted in a play at the plate, with Curtis being called safe to end the game 14-4 via run rule.
Williams finished 2-2 at the plate for PHS.
On Saturday the Warriors bounced back with a 4-3 win at home to force a deciding game three.