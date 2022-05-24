The Pontotoc Warriors let a four-run lead slip away in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Sumrall surged back to take the first of a best-of-three championship series, 6-5.
The championships are being played at Trustmark Park in Pearl, home of the Mississippi Braves.
The Bobcats cranked out five hits in the bottom of the seventh, and, with a Pontotoc error added to the barrage, Sumrall tied the game at 5-all.
Pontotoc's Ethan Ball led off the top of the eighth for the Warriors by tomahawking a single into right, and Riley Caygle beat out an infield single, but the Tribe couldn't push a run across.
Sumrall's Ethan Aultman cracked a walk-off double down the third-base line to plate the winning run.
Pontotoc first took the lead in the top of the second, when Corbyn Clayton drove in Jabari Farr with a sacrifice fly to right. Walt Gardner drew a walk in the top of the third, then stole home on a wild pitch. Corbyn Clayton nailed a lead-off single in the top of the fifth, and eventually stole home on a wild pitch. Clayton added another RBI in the sixth, driving in Brice Deaton, who started the inning with a single, along with Farr, who drew a walk. That gave the Warriors the 5-1 lead they carried into the final frame.
Sumrall's Landon Holliman drew a bases-loaded walk off Pontotoc starter Brice Deaton in the bottom of the fourth, plating the only the run that the Bobcats managed until their seventh inning comeback.
Pontotoc and Sumrall will play Game 2 on Thursday at 4 p.m. See the full story and pictures in the June 1 Pontotoc Progress.