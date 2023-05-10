Jackson Williams

Pontotoc catcher Jackson Williams receives a pitch in a game one loss at IAHS on May 2. The Warriors bounced back to win game two, 9-7, and game three, 2-1, advancing to host Mooreville in round three of the playoffs on Tuesday. 

 By Jonathan Wise

FULTON- Offense was tough to come by for Pontotoc last Tuesday, as they dropped the opening game of their second round playoff series against Itawamba Agricultural 5-0.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you