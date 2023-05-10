Pontotoc catcher Jackson Williams receives a pitch in a game one loss at IAHS on May 2. The Warriors bounced back to win game two, 9-7, and game three, 2-1, advancing to host Mooreville in round three of the playoffs on Tuesday.
FULTON- Offense was tough to come by for Pontotoc last Tuesday, as they dropped the opening game of their second round playoff series against Itawamba Agricultural 5-0.
The Warriors would bounce back later in the week to win games two and three, clinching the series.
Itawamba freshman pitcher Cayden Prestage threw a gem, surrendering only three hits and walking a mere one batter in a complete game outing.
Pontotoc pitching kept the Indian bats in check, but mistakes helped the Indians plate five runs on only six hits.
After Warrior starter Garrett Pound had gotten out of a jam in the bottom of the 1st, Carson Shells drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the 2nd inning for Itawamba. Shells stole second base, and an error on a bunt from Brantley Wiygul allowed him to score. Wiygul reached second on the play and later advanced to third on a wild pitch. Cooper Waddle then drove Wiygul in with a two-out single to make it 2-0.
Braxton Whiteside drew a walk for the Warriors in the top of the 4th. Jabari Farr lined a two-out base hit to right field, but the inning ended when Whiteside was thrown out trying to advance to third base.
Itawamba AHS took firm control in the bottom of the 5th. Waddle started things off with a single, followed one batter later by a single from Ty Davis. Bryson Walters then smacked a 2-RBI double into the left center gap. Walters would score on a base hit by Shells to extend the lead to 5-0.
Whiteside and Jon Robert Carnes notched Pontotoc’s two other hits to start the top of the 7th, but the Indians immediately killed any momentum by turning a double play. Prestage then got a groundout to close out the game.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.