PONTOTOC– DeSoto Central ventured into the Hollow on Friday. The Jaguars capitalized on Pontotoc’s mistakes and used a solid run game to knock off the Warriors 33-14 in Pontotoc's first home game of the 4-week old season. The game was close at halftime with the Warriors down 14-7, but penalties and defensive miscues caused the game to get away in the second half.
“We couldn’t get anything going offensively,” said Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter. “We felt good going into halftime, but we gave up too many big plays and made too many mistakes in the second half.”
DeSoto Central quarterback Jason Curry scored on a 4-yard run to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Caleb Hobson blocked a 22-yard field goal attempt midway through the second quarter, but Pontotoc could not capitalize. The Jaguars extended their lead to 14-0 after another Curry touchdown run. On the ensuing kickoff Hobson struck again and swung the momentum with a 90-yard return for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-7 at halftime.
Curry scored on a 13-yard run to make it 20-7, and Richard Coleman scored on DeSoto Central’s next possession to give the Jaguars a 27-7 lead late in third quarter. Pontotoc put together its best drive of the game early in the fourth quarter. With Conner Armstong under center the Warriors moved the ball 54 yards on 5 plays and scored when Armstrong connected with Cade Armstong for a 16-yard touchdown reception to make it a 33-14 game.
"They are a really well-coached team and I got to hand it to them- they are a good football team,” said coach Carter. “We just haven’t found our rhythm yet, but we have division play coming up and an off week to lick our wounds; and we are going to come back and keep working to get better.”
Pontotoc returns to action on September 27 when they host Ripley in their Homecoming game.