HOUSTON - The Pontotoc Warriors never quite got started Friday as they lost their 2019 opener 26-0 to Houston on the road.
Nearby lightning forced officials to evacuate the stadium, per MHSAA rules, delaying the start of the game 30 minutes.
When play commenced in the drizzling rain, Houston commanded practically every aspect of the game, led offensively by senior running back Bobby Townsend, who racked up 84 yards rushing along with 50 yards on kick returns.
Houston won the opening toss and deferred to the second half. The Hilltopper defense forced the Warriors to punt on their opening possession. Houston’s Martravius Parker carried it in from 24 yards out to get the Toppers on the board first. The PAT was unsuccessful, and Houston led 6-0 with nine minutes to play in the first quarter.
Pontotoc’s Caleb Hobson returned the ensuing kickoff, reaching just shy of midfield, but Houston would soon add a defensive score, as lineman Calvin McMillen intercepted a pass and rumbled 60 yards to paydirt. Houston again failed at the two-point-conversion and led 12-0 as the opening quarter ended.
The Warriors made a strong, defensive stop early in the second quarter to take over on downs on their own 26 yard-line. A fumbled snap, one of several that plagued the Warriors throughout the rainy game, contributed to a stalled drive, however.
On an ensuing series, Townsend fielded a Warrior punt and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. After the two-point-conversion, Houston carried a 20-0 lead into halftime.
The Toppers downed Jolan Mills’ second half opening kickoff in the end zone. Pontotoc's defense dug in, as Tyjey Arnold stuffed a Houston run, followed by another stop from outside linebacker Jagr Austin. Cornerback Marty Reel made a nice, open field tackle to force a Topper punt.
After the Warriors took over on the Houston 48 yard-line, junior running back Jemarkus Whitfield busted a run off right-tackle for seven yards. He picked up a first down on the ensuing carry to the Houston 20 yard-line. A screen pass from sophomore quarterback Brice Deaton to running back Jordan Ball was good for five yards, and after a quick-hit pass over the middle from Deaton to Hobson the Warriors were knocking on the door.
Freshman quarterback Conner Armstrong kept it himself, rushing for a first-down on fourth-and-one, but Houston’s Will Vance picked off an ensuing pass to end Warriors’ scoring hopes.
Another Topper interception set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Houston’s Julius Lyons. The Toppers led 26-0 with 3:25 to play in the third.
The Warriors broke their longest play from scrimmage late in the third, as Armstrong made a quick, lateral sideline throw to Hobson, who used his speed to get the edge and romp for 30 yards, but ultimately the Toppers were able to keep the Warriors off the board and pitch the shutout.
The Hilltoppers racked up 397 yards of total offense. Marty Reel finished with two interceptions for Pontotoc's defense, while Montinique Wilson recovered a fumble.