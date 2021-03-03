JACKSON- Another outstanding season for the Pontotoc Warriors came to an end just short of the ultimate prize.
Demaurian Edwards capped off a wild night in the Big House with a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lanier Bulldogs to a 60-57 overtime win over Pontotoc in the Class 4A semifinals on Monday.
The back-and-forth affair between the two teams saw Lanier (17-4) take a 57-53 lead to start the overtime period.
Pontotoc (28-4) clawed back to tie it on the back of Joe Haze Austin and Rock Robinson, who both finished with 15 points. Austin had two steals that led to three points of his own, and Robinson knotted the game at 57-57 with 16 seconds left, splitting a pair from the line.
The Warriors were 2 of 6 from the free throw line in the overtime period and 2 of 7 from the field.
“We just never could get over the hump,” Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler said. “Free throws were big. It came down to the small things, where we didn’t execute.”
Shooting woes haunted Pontotoc all night. Missed layups showed up in the stat sheet, where the Warriors were 18 of 59 (30.5%) from the field.
The Bulldogs were 21 of 48 (43.7%) on the night.
“They just put a lot of pressure on us,” Tipler said. “They kind of sped us up as we tried to get into our sets. When we were able to get into them, we got what we wanted most of the time, but they took us out of that most of the night.”
Lanier was led by 16 points from Rodney Burrell off the bench. Gavin Brinker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Pontotoc.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Edwards’ miraculous 3-pointer sent the Bulldogs to the 4A championship game against Raymond on Thursday.
Point Maker: Robinson added 15 rebounds to go with his 15 points.
Talking Point: “The kid just hit an incredible shot.” – Tipler
Pontotoc 31, Yazoo City 28
PONTOTOC- After a week of delays due to winter weather, Pontotoc reached the Big House with a furious stretch of three playoff wins in five days. The Warriors punched their ticket to Jackson on Saturday night, when stingy defense and timely free-throw shooting helped PHS edge out the visiting Indians from Yazoo City in a low-scoring 31-28 game.
Joe Haze Austin made good on his only trip to the penalty stripe, knocking down a pair of free throws in the closing seconds and inching the Tribe ahead to victory.
Both teams opened the contest with stifling defense. Rock Robinson got the Warriors on the board first with an offensive put-back for a deuce. Robinson led the Warriors with 13 points.
Brendon Brown hit a 3-pointer to get the Indians on the board, part of his team-leading eight points in the game.
Pontotoc’s J.J. Washington took a charge in the lane to stifle an Indian scoring attempt, and Dajerious Scott knocked down a runner to give the Tribe its second score.
Gavin Brinker sank a turnaround jumper, and the Warriors led 6-5 at the end of the first period.
The Tribe opened the second frame with a full-court press. Stingy defense forced a Yazoo City turnover with 5:06 to play in the half, resulting in Robinson converting a pair of free throws. Jaylen Edwards scored on a breakaway.
Tyler Shepard grabbed a steal. He then kicked ahead to Brinker, who dished to Robinson for a 3-pointer, and the Tribe took a 15-11 lead into intermission.
Brinker opened the third period with a steal and nifty dish to Austin for a score. Robinson found Brinker in the lane for a deuce. Yazoo’s Jacquaris Rogers made a sharp head-fake and nailed a jumper for the Indians.
A runner from Washington and a putback from Robinson gave the Warriors a 25-15 lead heading into the final frame.
The Indians crawled back into the contest early in the fourth period with jumpers from Dalon Henry and William Grayson.
The Warriors answered, as Brinker threaded a nice pass in to Robinson knifing along the baseline for a score. Brinker took a charge to squash a Yazoo shot attempt.
Brown added a pair of scores late for the Indians, keeping folks on the edge of their seats.
Brinker gathered a timely rebound for the Warriors, and Washington took a charge with under a minute to play to help seal the win.
Earlier in the week Pontotoc began their playoff run with a dominating 95-58 victory over Greenwood last Tuesday. Brinker had a big game with 30 points. Four other players also finished with double figures. Robinson scored 14, Shepard 13, Edwards 11 and Zane Tipler 10.
Last Thursday the Warriors defeated Northeast Lauderdale 87-55. Austin led the way with 21 points. Robinson finished with 16 points. Tipler added 14 and Shepard 11.