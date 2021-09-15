PONTOTOC- It was a defensive battle Friday night in the Hollow, but the Warrior stoppers ultimately got the upper hand, helping lift Pontotoc (2-1) to a hard-fought 10-8 victory over Choctaw County.
Eddie Nolasco hit a 26-yard field goal with 5:54 to go in the game for the go-ahead points.
“The defense stood tall over and over again,” said Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter. “Our front was really good tonight. We only gave up the one big throw and that was a bust, but other than that they (the defense) did what we asked. My hat’s off to Choctaw County. They got after it. They are a good football team and are going to win a lot of games.
“We found a way to win. There is no such thing as an ugly win, so we’ll take it.”
Defensive end Justin Woods came up with a big sack to kill a Charger drive early in the first quarter. The defense soon got its first test of the night, as Choctaw County blocked a punt that gave them the ball at the Warrior 23-yard line. The unit came up big by forcing a turnover on downs.
Late in the quarter, hard running from tailback Antonio Kennedy moved the Chargers into PHS territory. On 4th and 7, Choctaw County quarterback Connor Jewell was tackled just inches shy of the first down marker at the Warrior 19, keeping the game scoreless.
A bad snap on a punt led to another great chance for Choctaw County, with Dajuan Woods falling on the ball at the Warrior 11. Justin Woods again came up with a big play, dropping receiver Terence Meneal for a big 9-yard loss on the next snap. Consecutive passes on third and fourth down fell incomplete, giving the PHS another key stop.
The Pontotoc offense finally started to move the ball on their next drive, converting two third downs to move into Charger territory before being forced to punt. The defense quickly forced a three-and-out, giving the Warriors the ball back with good field position. Quarterback Conner Armstrong and receiver Nic Townsend connected four times for 49 yards on the ensuing drive. Townsend hauled in a tough 21-yard catch on the sidelines to set up a 1st and goal. Jordan Ball ran it in for a touchdown on the following play with 30 seconds to play in the half, giving Pontotoc a 7-0 lead after Nolasco’s extra point.
A couple of Pontotoc penalties helped Choctaw County’s lone scoring drive in the third quarter, which ended when Jewell completed a 47-yard TD pass to Caleb Cunningham at the 5:22 mark. Kennedy hauled in a swing pass for the two-point conversion, putting the Chargers up 8-7.
The Warriors had a 39-yard TD catch by Townsend called back for holding on the ensuing drive before being forced to punt. They got the ball back at the start of the fourth quarter and ate up over half the quarter on a 69-yard drive. Armstrong had a couple of effective runs. Townsend and Kyleal McShan hauled in catches of 11 and 12 yards, and Montinique Wilson had a 17-yard run. The drive stalled at the 9, but Nolasco gave the Warriors a 10-8 lead with a field goal.
Pontotoc caught a break when an apparent 77-yard Charger TD pass was negated due to an ineligible receiver downfield call, and the defense forced a punt with 4:23 to play. The offense would ensure the Chargers did not get another opportunity. Townsend had a 13-yard catch to convert a third down with 2:25 to play. Two touchdowns were taken off the board due to penalties, but McShan’s tough 37-yard catch with 1:34 to play sealed the win, as the Chargers had only one timeout remaining. The Warriors finished out the game in the victory formation.
“We came out here and gave it all we had and were able to get the W,” said senior defensive end Justin Woods. “We were able to keep them in check. We have a really good d-line. I have faith in my guys, and we were able to get it done.”
Pontotoc travels to Saltillo on Friday.