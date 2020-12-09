PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Warriors defeated the South Pontotoc Cougars 2-1 last Tuesday night in Region 2-4A action.
“We played some guys in a few different spots tonight to try and make things happen for us,” said Pontotoc head coach Cullen Pollard. “I was proud of how we adjusted and sat back and prevented them from attacking the middle in the second half.”
Eddie Nolasco scored for Pontotoc in the 8th minute to give them the early lead. South Pontotoc did a good job in the first half pressuring Pontotoc, and Rene Martinez found the back of the net in the 26th minute to tie the game 1-1. South moved the ball well and took two more shots before the end of the half, both by Noah Fleming, but could not get anything past Warriors goalie Eli Harlow.
“We were able to stretch the field some in the first half and had some opportunities to score a few more goals, but we just could get the ball off our foot quicker and it caused us to miss a few shots,” said South Pontotoc head coach Chris Vineyard. “Defensively we have got to fortify our backside better, because that is what hurt us tonight.”
Kevin Martinez found Alan Sopino in space, and Sopino put the Warriors ahead 2-1 with a goal in the 50th minute. Pontotoc limited the Cougars to one shot on goal in the second half. Rene Martinez placed a nice ball on the goal and it snuck past Eli Harlow, but Kevin Martinez saved the day and kicked it out of the box to prevent the goal. Brayden Arratia was active all night for the Warriors. He took three shots in the second half. Pontotoc continued putting pressure on the Cougars the rest of the game and limited South’s to just a few touches to hold on to win.
“Our player of the game was Kevin Martinez, “ said coach Pollard. “He worked his tail off for us and exemplified our team first approach, and when we do that good things happen.”
Later in the week Pontotoc picked up a 2-1 road win over Caledonia on Friday, with Ashton Maffett and Spencer Bass scoring for the Warriors. South fell 2-0 to Itawamba AHS on Friday.