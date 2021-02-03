PONTOTOC– Rock Robinson knocked down two free throws to give Pontotoc a 67-64 lead with seconds left on Friday, helping close out a hard-fought victory over Itawamba AHS. The Indians' Davon Wilder sunk a layup as time expired for a 67-66 final score. Gavin Brinker led the Warriors with 21 points, and Robinson finished with 19.
“I take my hat off to coach (Daryl) Wilson and his boys; they were in foul trouble a lot and were still able to make it a game,” said Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler. “(Caden) Prestage and number ten (Arvesta Troupe) were lights out in the fourth quarter and made it really hard on us.”
Caden Prestage scored a game-high 29 points for IAHS and was 9 of 16 from 3-point range.
“Rock and Gavin can score on all three levels for us, and then you have a guy like Joe (Haze Austin) who does all the hard work rebounding and running around everywhere on defense,” said coach Tipler. “We have three 6’6” guys who go hard all game, and it makes coaching a little bit easier when you have all of them working like that for you.”
Austin scored 7 of his 9 points in the first quarter. Brinker knocked down two 3-pointers in the early minutes of the game. Austin added a 3-point basket as well to help the Warriors to a 19-15 lead. Prestage knocked down a 3-pointer and a layup to tie the game at 22-22 in the second quarter, and he knocked down three more from behind the arc to give IAHS a 34-33 lead at halftime.
Brinker opened the second half with seven points to give Pontotoc a 40-37 lead. Robinson completed a three point play to make it 45-39, and he later added a layup at the end of the third quarter to make it 49-43.
Robinson completed another three point play to open up the fourth quarter and make it 52-43. Prestage knocked down two more 3-pointers to cut it to 52-49 before Gavin Brinker made a layup to stretch Pontotoc's lead to five points. Prestage knocked down his ninth 3-pointer of the game to make it 61-56. Arvesta Troupe made back-to-back 3-pointers with under a minute left to make it 65-64, but Rock Robinson made both of his free throws with seconds left to play to seal the win.
On Friday the Warriors (21-3) defeated Caledonia 70-38.