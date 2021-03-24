The Pontotoc Warriors won a back and forth battle on the diamond against Tupelo Christian Prep 6-5 on Saturday.
With the game tied at 5 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Ty Clayton doubled. Walt Gardner then bunted, and an error allowed Clayton score the winning run.
Pontotoc controlled the game most of the way. Brice Deaton stranded a pair of Eagles in the second, and in the bottom half of the inning the Warriors plated three. Eli Harlow walked, Deaton doubled and Tucker Campbell singled to bring home courtesy runner Hayden Kyle. Riley Caygle doubled drive in courtesy runner Braxton Whiteside and Campbell.
The Warriors continued their momentum via the long ball in the third. Jon Robert Carnes and Deaton both drilled solo home runs to extend the lead to 5-0.
TCPS started to climb back in the game in the 5th. Jon Paul Yates singled home a run. An error led to another, and an RBI double from Daniel Reddout made it 5-3. In the sixth two defensive miscues allowed the Eagles to tie it at 5.
Carnes entered on the mound in a jam in the top of the seventh, striking out three straight Eagle battles to leave the bases loaded and set up the winning offensive sequence in the bottom of the frame.
Earlier in the week the Warriors had fallen to Tupelo 9-1 on Tuesday.