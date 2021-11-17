THE HOLLOW- The Pontotoc Warriors couldn’t generate much offense and got gashed with big plays that brought their season to an end Friday, losing their second round playoff game at home to Caledonia, 28-7.
Coming off a four-touchdown performance in the Warriors’ first round win over Gentry, Andru Berry rumbled into the endzone with less than three minutes remaining in Friday’s game, but it was too little too late to save the Tribe’s season.
Pontotoc looked good in the early going, returning the opening kickoff to their 44 yard-line. Junior Nic Townsend, who started the final six games of the Warriors’ season under center, hit speedster Kyleal McShan for a first-down over midfield, but a fumble on third down and six gave the Cavaliers the ball with half a field.
Junior quarterback Daniel Wilburn carried for a first-down to the Warrior 44, and on third and three senior running back Darius Triplett darted through the right side for a touchdown and a lead that Caledonia never relinquished.
Pontotoc’s subsequent drive stalled near midfield, and place kicker Eddie Nolasco took an unusual approach, kicking out of a hold from senior Walt Gardner instead of a punt.
Senior Kylon Far and junior Hayden Kyle got big tackles for loss that forced a Caledonia punt.
The last snap of the first quarter saw Townsend hit junior tight-end Bryce Chrestman on an inside slant for a big gainer to the Cavalier 47 yard-line. That drive stalled, however.
On a subsequent drive, Triplett broke another long touchdown run, this time for 75 yards up the visitors’ sideline, and with the PAT Caledonia led 13-0.
Later in the second quarter, the Warriors found themselves backed up deep in their own territory as a result of a facemask penalty, and Triplett this time got it done on defense, intercepting a Pontotoc pass and returning it to the 7 yard-line. Senior Darquez Williams rumbled off the right side for a touchdown and a 20-0 Caledonia lead headed into halftime.
Pontotoc seniors Kentrel Peters and Walker Tackett came up with big defensive stops for the Warriors early in the third quarter, as did Hayden Kyle, who ran down a Caledonia ball carrier on a pitch-right and dropped him for a three-yard loss, forcing a punt.
Berry made a great kick-out block on the right edge to spring Townsend for a for a big gainer to the Caledonia 27 yard-line, but a series of penalties caused the drive to stall.
Early in the fourth quarter, Townsend made a Russell Wilson-type scramble in the backfield, extending the play with sheer athleticism and launching a prayer toward the endzone, but Caledonia defenders knocked it down.
The Cavaliers added a final touchdown and PAT with 7:30 remaining before Berry’s touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion put the final points on the board in the Warriors’ 2021 campaign.
The Warriors lost their starting quarterback, junior Connor Armstrong, who suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder in a 14-13 home win over New Albany on Oct. 1. Armstrong underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery and return next season. Townsend took over under center for the Tribe in their subsequent six games.
Pontotoc finished 6-4 in the regular season, with wins over Shannon, Choctaw County, New Albany, North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, and Ripley and losses to Grenada, Saltillo, Itawamba AHS, and Houston.