The Pontotoc Warriors’s 2023 campaign came to an end Monday night with a 16-5 loss to Mooreville in game three of the third round playoff series.
Pontotoc won game one on May 9, 10-4. They lost game two on May 13, 9-1. Tuesday night, things just didn’t go the Warriors’ way, as Mooreville opened an early lead and never looked back.
The Troopers banged out 11 hits in the game, and a six-run second inning was too big a deficit for the Warriors to overcome.
Garrett Pound was on the mound for Pontotoc. Mason Gillentine nailed a leadoff double to right center to start the game. After a hit batter, Mason McMillin got an RBI single to left-center. Brody Thompson’s bunt scored a run. A wild pitch plated the third Trooper run of the inning. Malachi Witcher drifted back from his position at second base on the right field grass for a good catch to help end the inning.
Mason Gillentine started on the mound for Mooreville. The Warriors were unable to capitalize on a two-out single in the bottom of the second by Jon Robert Carnes.
The big second inning for the Troopers, during which Pound turned the ball over to Corbyn Clayton to pitch, was driven by hits from Cooper Goff, Judson Files, Caden Caroll, and Crimson Rock. Mooreville led 9-0. Malachi Witcher, who moved from second to short stop when Clayton took the mound, knocked down a hot shot and recoved to get the runner at first base with a strong throw.
The Warriors got on the board in the bottom of the third as Luke Blanchard earned a leadoff walk, Witcher moved him to third, and a Trooper error allowed Blanchard to score.
The Troopers loaded the bases in the top of the fourth and a walk and sacrifice fly pushed the score to 11-1. Clayton gave the ball back to Pound in relief with one out and runners at second and third. An RBI double by Judson Files made the score 14-1.
The Warriors provided a little thunder in the bottom of the fourth, as Jack Sansing was hit by a pitch, then Jackson Williams blasted a two-run home run.
Coach Josh Dowdy made a good gesture by honoring his seniors in the top of the fifth, subbing them out defensively, one at a time, allowing the home crowd to cheer them one last time. They were Jack Sansing, Hayden Kyle, Garrett Pound, Jabari Farr, and Jon Robert Carnes. Lefty sophomore Caden Spears took the mound and promptly struck out a hitter.
Braxton Whiteside led off the bottom of the fifth with a big, solo home run. Mooreville issued an intentional walk to Jon Robert Carnes. Jack Sansing nailed a single to right. Jackson Williiams singled up the middle (2 for 3 on the evening), and Luke Blanchard drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI to make the score 14-5. Jabari Farr tracked down what first looked like a home run to right-center in the top of the sixth for a fine defensive play, but the Troopers held on for the win.
The Warriors finished 23-11 (7-3).
Afterwards, Coach Josh Dowdy was proud of his team.
“Last night was tough, but I’m so proud of our guys,” said Dowdy. “The last game doesn’t define who we are as a team, especially this year. Coming into the season, a lot of people didn’t give this team a chance to be successful, but they got better each game, and we look up, and find ourselves one win away from playing for north state. Last night was just baseball. Some nights are good and some are bad. We have been on the good side before, and, unfortunately, last night, we weren’t. But, my kids never quit last night, so hopefully the life lesson is that, when you have a bad day, and things go wrong, keep fighting, and that, when you do, things turn around for you. Again, I”m so proud of my guys for the season, and thankful for my great parents, administration, and community support we have had this year. Pontotoc is truly a great place.”
