It was an uphill fight, and, with a Rocky Balboa puncher's chance, the Pontotoc Warriors took a couple of good swings, but they just couldn’t land a hurting shot on the Itawamba AHS Indians. Pontotoc exited the first round of the MHSAA 4A playoffs last Friday, 38-3.
Pontotoc's Nic Townsend played fierce on both offense and defense, and Malachi Brown drove his pads into every snap, but Itawamba had too much firepower.
Brown made a big stop to stifle Itawamba’s first drive, with 9 minutes left in the opening quarter. Conner Armstrong hit Javier Cole for a first down to the 40 yard line, then threw a laser to Nic Townsend to cross midfield. The drive stalled, but Luke Hammer hit a great punt, and with good coverage by the kick team, Itawamba was pinned at their own 14 yard line.
Itawamba’s much lauded D1 recruit Isaac Smith started a big night with a run to the 34 yard line. Townsend made a good, open field tackle to prevent a big gainer, and Davion Sampson broke up a deep pass attempt. That forced a punt, but it didn’t turn out well for the Warriors, as Itawamba defensive back Layth Holiday snatched a pass and returned it for a pick-six, and with the PAT by Brantley Wiygul, the Indians posted a lead they never relinquished.
Armstrong and Townsend, two seniors, connected for a deep shot to the IAHS 26 yard line. Nic pulled it down amid double coverage. That set up a field goal by Eddie Nolasco for the Warriors’ only score.
It was still a game at the half, 17-3, but Itawamba pulled away in the shank of the evening.
Pontotoc Coach Jeff Carter had mixed feelings after the game.
“We’ve set the bar high, but this year’s team wasn't able to keep it there,” said Carter. “We had to overcome a lot, but we still made the playoffs. If our underclassmen stay together, we’ve got a good future.”
