A five-run seventh inning, and a combined shutout pitching performance from Brice Deaton and Garett Pound propelled the Pontotoc Warriors to a win on May 17, and a chance to play for the state championship.
The Warriors are facing off against 4A South Half champs Sumrall at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Game 1 was set for yesterday (Tuesday) at 4 p.m. and Game 2 tomorrow (Thursday) at 4 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday, time TBD. Sumrall’s route to the championship game came first through Mendenhall, then Green County, and Northeast Jones. According to Scorebooklive, Sumrall was 33-1 on the season (including postseason) with their only loss a 10-7 defeat against Greene County on May 6. Coached by Andy Davis, the Bobcats have 16 seniors on their roster, and have been ranked as high as fifth in the nation this season.
Deaton, along with fellow senior Ethan Ball, each had RBIs in the last frame on May 17, but it was just the most recent of late-in-the-game flourishes the Tribe has mounted this postseason.
On May 7 in The Hollow, Jabari Farr singled to right in the bottom of the seventh, with two out, driving in the go-ahead run and stealing a comeback win from Corinth in Game 2 of the series. The Warriors were down to their last out of the season, having lost Game 1 at Corinth the night before, 15-4. Corinth led 3-0 headed into the final frame at Pontotoc, and Warrior hitters were ice cold at the plate, having managed only two hits in the game.
Riley Caygle and Corbyn Clayton started the bottom of the seventh with singles, and Ethan Ball was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Senior Ty Clayton drew a walk for an RBI, cutting Corinth’s lead to 3-1. Jon Robert Carnes got an RBI single, cutting it to 3-2. Farr’s clutch knock plated two runs for the walkoff, forcing the series back to Alcorn County for Game 3.
Deaton was the last-minute hero the following Monday in Corinth, holding the “other” Warriors to just one run on three hits over four frames; but what folks will remember most was his coup de grace in the top of the seventh, a three-run blast off the scoreboard in right, giving Pontotoc their second 4-3 win over Corinth (both solidified in the seventh inning) and pulling out a series win from what looked like certain, season-ending defeat just 48 hours before.
As in the game before, Ty Clayton and Jon Roberts Carnes reached base to set up the game-winning knock.
Game 1 of the North Half series took place in The Hollow, on May 14, after rain forced athletic administrators to bump the contest from the night before, West Lauderdale climbed right back on their bus and returned home. Carnes smashed his sixth homer of the post season for the go-ahead run in the fifth inning (he hit four against Kosciuscko, including three in a single game), and senior Walt Gardner tied the game at 2-2 with a homer right before him.
Carnes started on the mound for the Tribe, going 4 ⅔ innings and allowing just two runs on five hits and fanning five. Garrett Pound had come in to slam the door on Corinth after Deaton’s blast, and he came through again in Game 1 against West Lauderdale. Pound wouldn't let anybody on West Lauderdale’s team play in this one, allowing no runs, no hits and no walks while striking out five over 2 ⅓.
That brings us back to May 17, when Deaton and Pound again provided a one-two punch from the hill, this time to shut out West Lauderdale for a “trip to the ship,” as the saying goes. Walt Gardner’s home run in the fifth inning (his second in as many games) saw him continue to drive the baseball, leaving a slump in the early postseason just a dot in the rearview mirror. Gardner was getting hot just at the right time.
Deaton picked up the win on the mound, and he was stingy. The senior allowed no runs on just three hits and struck out nine. Pound once again came through out of the bullpen, nailing down the last inning and ⅔.
The Warriors racked up nine hits in the game. (Their postseason best was a 16-hit game in a 10-7 win over Kosciusko in Game 1 of the series on Apr. 29; they also had 13 hits against Kosciusko in a 9-8 win Game 3 )
The Warriors defeated Caledonia in two games in Round 1 of the MHSAA playoffs to start their postseason.