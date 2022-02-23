Jaylen Edwards posted 18 points in a Spartan effort but the Pontotoc Warriors came up short against a game squad at Leake Central on Saturday, losing 66-47.
Zane Tipler set the scrappy tone early for the Tribe, taking a charge to thwart a Gator scoring attempt. Edwards busted a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and another from the corner, and things looked good early for the Warriors, who traveled the two hours south to Carthage with a sizeable contingency of friends and family.
Pontotoc led by a whisker, 19-18, at the end of the first quarter.
Edwards popped another 3 early in the second, but Leake Central took the lead at the 6:40 mark with a nifty spin and score from Avonte Jones. Pontotoc's Dawson Rice hustled back down the floor on defense and broke up what promised to be an easy, breakaway basket for Leake Central, then Tipler, ever the court general, snapped a pass to Jack Sansing, who threw a head-fake, dipped under and knocked down a 10-footer to make the score 37-24 Leake Central at the half.
The Gators maintained a steady lead, but Tyler Shepherd busted a 3-pointer early in the third to cut the lead to an even 10 points, at 29-39.
A pair of buckets from Edwards kept the Tribe within striking distance, at 36-46 headed down the stretch. The Gators led 54-40 headed into the final frame.
Tipler made good on a pair of free-thros early in the fourth, and Edwards added a 3-pointer late, but the die was cast, and Leake Central held on for the win.