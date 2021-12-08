PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors had three players in double digits, but stellar second and third quarters from the visiting Tupelo Golden Wave proved too much, as the Tribe dropped a non-division home game on Friday, 87-72.
The Wave won the opening tip-off and, thanks to a quick shot under the goal from Dayveon Anderson, Tupleo got on the board first. Their lead wouldn’t last long, however, before Pontotoc’s Johnathan Armstrong put up two to make the score 2-4.
The Warriors and Wave continued to volley throughout the first quarter, and Pontotoc capitalized on numerous Wave fouls. Tupelo sent Tyler Sheppard to the line an astonishing nine times in the first quarter. Sheppard shot 8/9 from the penalty stripe during that stretch, and ended the night 14/17 overall.
Both teams were electrified by the crowd and were tied up 17-17 going into the second quarter. Pontotoc’s Rhett Robinson started off the quarter with two to put the Warriors on top 19-17, their first and only lead of the night.
Tupelo’s London Fields answered with a long 3-pointer to put the Wave back on top 19-20. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Wave crashed down hard with a dunk from Gavin Shannon that, despite the technical called after, would ignite a fire under the entire Golden Wave team that would finish the second quarter with 35 points to the Warriors 19. Sheppard poured in 12 of those. Tupelo took a 56-32 lead into halftime.
The Golden Wave extended their lead after the half to 36-59 before baskets from Sheppard and Jaylen Edwards pulled the Warriors closer, at 59-40. A shot from Armstrong later in the quarter inched the Warriors closer, at 63-46.,
That was the closest the Warriors got until near the end of the game. The Wave outscored the Warriors again in the third quarter, 20-12, leaving the score 48-72 at the end of the third quarter.
The Tribe was down but not out, and as the fourth quarter began they seemed to find their pace, led by Jack Sansing, who knocked down five 3-pointers to take his share of the 25 Warrior points this quarter. Pontotoc cut the deficit to 83-72.
Tupelo’s Skylen Williams’ basket finished out the game and marked the Wave victory at 73-87. The Warriors had three players in double digits, inluding Sheppard, with 26, Edwards, with 19, and Sansing, with 18. The Wave improved to 8-1 for the season, while the Warriors fell to 2-5.