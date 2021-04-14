The Pontotoc Warriors struggled to generate much offense against the Mooreville Troopers last week, dropping a pair of 2-4A matchups, 11-1 and 12-2.
On Apr. 6 Pontotoc hosted the Troopers in The Hollow and a seven-run fourth inning helped propel Mooreville to a win. Ty Clayton managed the Warriors' only hit off Trooper pitcher Jud Files.
Warrior short stop Ethan Ball turned in a defensive gem in the top of the first inning, making a diving stop and throwing to second for a force out. Third baseman Tucker Campbell made a nice play on a Trooper bunt attempt in the top of the second, charging the ball and snapping a strong throw to first for an out. In the top of the third Warrior catcher Eli Harlow to the Tribe out of the inning by cutting down a runner attempting to steal second.
Ty Clayton provided some fireworks in the bottom of the third when, using his speed, and aided by a few Trooper errors, he turned a base hit into an inside the park homer.
Mooreville's Taylor Hussey got the Troopers rolling in the top of the fourth with an RBI single off Pontotoc starter Jon Robert Carnes. Jacob Scott drove in a pair with a double to right. Ty Clayton came in to relieve Carnes with two out and the bases loaded. A homer by J.W. Armistead gave Mooreville an 8-1 lead and they hung on for the win in six innings.
Carnes took the loss for the Warriors, allowing seven runs on four hits and and striking out four in 3 2/3 innings.
On Apr. 9 the Warriors visited Mooreville and a big fifth inning helped the Troopers to another win. Files and Armistead picked up RBIs in the frame as the Troopers plated four runs.
Brice Deaton took the loss for Pontotoc, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out four over four innings.
The Warriors fell to 10-6 overall, 4-2 in division. Mooreville took first place with a 6-0 record in division play.