The Pontotoc Warriors played it down to the wire on Saturday but came up a deuce short in a non-division loss to Dyersburg, Tenn., at the Tangle on the Trail tourney, 56-54.
Dyersburg’s Malik Mclin helped the Trojans secure a 17-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Jonathan Armstrong was fouled shooting a 3-pointer, and made good on all three free-throws to inch the Warriors closer at 15-17 early in the second frame. An offensive putback by 6’7, 240 pound Trojan Breyden Turnage gave Dyersburg 20, then Armstrong kicked ahead to Tyler Shepherd on a breakaway bucket.
Zane Tipler lofted a lob inside to Armstrong who drew a foul and made good on a pair from the penalty stripe. The pair connected again, this time with Armstrong knocking down a 3-pointer. A breakaway basket by Armstrong knotted the score at 24.
Jaylen Edwards gave the Tribe their first lead with a 3-pointer and a plus-one with a minute left in the half. He added a pair of free-throws for a 30-24 lead headed into intermission.
Meshach Jones got the Trojans on the board early in the third quarter. Shepherd swatted a Dyersburg shot against the backboard for a defensive stop. Dawson Rice grabbed a rebound and kicked out to Armstrong for another 3, followed by a nifty drive into the lane by Tipler and dish to Jack Sansing for a 3. The Warriors led 44-40 headed into the final frame.
Tipler displayed some nifty footwork and dribbling at midcourt, drawing a Dyersburg foul and knocking down two free-throws. A breakaway bucket from Shepherd helped push the contest close down the stretch, but a bucket from Dyersburg’s Malik Mclin helped seal the win.
The Warriors will play at South Pontotoc on Jan. 18.