The Pontotoc Warriors held a high-scoring team to a reasonable score last Friday, but they couldn’t generate much offense, losing a division game, at Houston, 18-0.
Ask most coaches if they’d have a chance, holding the Hilltoppers to 18, and they’d probably say yes, but you’d have to score points on offense.
Pontotoc got shut out for the first time this season.
The loss bumped the Warriors down to 3-5 on the season, 1-2 in Division 2-4A; they’re positioned behind frontrunners Ripley and Houston, as well as middleman, New Albany, and ahead of South and North Pontotoc. Two division games remain this season for all teams.
The Toppers posted a 7 score in the first quarter, and the Warrior defense rose up early in the second. Sophomore defensive back, Jaden Bradley, made a big hit near the goal line to keep a Hilltoopper back out of the endzone. Penalties backed the Hilltoppers away from the endzone. Bradley followed up with a hustle play to chase Houston quarterback Steele Brooks out of bounds. That forced a field goal try that went wide left.
Pontotoc started with good field position, but Houston senior defensive back Jamal Cooperwood jarred the ball loose from the Warriors’ grip for a turnover.
Pontotoc senior linebacker Qualan Dixon, along with senior Mameiko Penrose combined for a big stop. Leatherwood took it to the 4 yard line. Hayden Kyle made a big hit in the gap to stop a scoring try, but Houston eventually took it in off the right side, and with the PAT by King, the Toppers led 15-0 with 4:50 left in the half.
Pontotoc quarterback Conner Armstrong hit Davion Sampson and Jakylen Judon on a pair of strikes across midfield, but the drive eventually stalled just before the half.
The Warriors started the third quarter from their own 32 yard line. Armstrong hit Sampson on a quick hitch, and with yards after the catch, the wideout gained midfield. The drive stalled, but a roughing the kicker penalty on Houston gave Pontotoc a first down at the Hilltopper 35 yard line. Pontotoc failed to score, and Houston reached into their bag of tricks. They ran the ole flea-flicker: Brooks handed off to Cooperwood, who charged the line of scrimmage, then turned and tossed the ball back to Brooks, and the QB lofted a pass to Shontavious Pittman, who had gotten behind the defense on the trickery. The Toppers failed to score, however, as senior Jon Robert Carnes made a pair of tackles for loss, and a good open-field tackle by Marcale Bell forced the ball over on downs.
Armstrong stepped up in the pocket, and lobbed a pass over the middle to Javier Cole. Cole took a big hit, and somehow hung onto the ball. The pair hooked up again with a strike to the Houston 35 yard line. A quarterback sack by Houston squelched the drive.
The Warrior defense buckled down and didn’t let the Toppers into the endzone the rest of the night. Malachi Brown made a touchdown-saving tackle at the 13 yard line. Senior defensive end Bryce Chrestman, playing with flu-like symptoms, and having to take intravenous fluids before the game, corralled Copperwood for no gain. It was a strong, proud defensive stand, perhaps a moral victory, that made the Toppers settle for a King field goal, and a hard-fought, 18-0 win.
Armstrong was 20/38 for 178 yards and 1 interception. Cole had 7 catches for 58 yards.
