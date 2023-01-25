Brayden Arratia

Pontotoc's Brayden Arratia controls the ball in action against Itawamba AHS last Friday. Pontotoc lost that game but still advanced to the second round of the playoffs and were set to travel to North Pontotoc last night (Tuesday). 

 Jonathan Wise

The Pontotoc Warriors came up just short against Itawamba AHS on the road last Tuesday, falling 2-1. PHS went on to match up with West Lauderdale in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Saturday, and they advanced with a 2-1 win in double overtime.

galen.holley@djournal.com

