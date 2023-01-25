Pontotoc's Brayden Arratia controls the ball in action against Itawamba AHS last Friday. Pontotoc lost that game but still advanced to the second round of the playoffs and were set to travel to North Pontotoc last night (Tuesday).
The Pontotoc Warriors came up just short against Itawamba AHS on the road last Tuesday, falling 2-1. PHS went on to match up with West Lauderdale in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Saturday, and they advanced with a 2-1 win in double overtime.
Against Itawamba AHS, an Evan Conner corner kick resulted in a close-range shot for the Indians early on, but Pontotoc goalie Luke Hammer made a nice leaping save. Hammer had two more key saves in the opening 20 minutes. Enrique Mantalvo just missed a shot wide left in the 20th minute, and Brayden Arratia drilled a ball that sailed narrowly over the crossbar in the 35th minute.
The match was scoreless at the half. After controlling the ball and creating a number of good opportunities for themselves, the Indians broke the stalemate when Aiden Bryan skied to finish a nice set up in the 56th minute. Itawamba AHS went up 2-0 when Reagan Simmons scored in the 75th minute. Jace Clingan had a goal to get Pontotoc within striking distance, but the Indians were able to hold on for the win.
On Saturday the Warriors traveled to West Lauderdale to begin postseason play.
“We had a little film on them from earlier this season against Brandon,” said Pontotoc coach Cullen Pollard. “So we kind of had an idea of what they would look like shape-wise and what they would run. Our game plan was to attack the field where I thought they would give up space. We did that and played pretty well in the first half. I don’t think they had but one or two good looks.”
Brayden Arratia scored to get the Warriors on the board. West Lauderdale was able to tie it up on a penalty kick, and the two teams went into overtime tied 1-1. After a scoreless first OT, David Guitierrez was able to find the back of the net for what proved to be the decisive goal with about seven minutes remaining in the second OT.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Pollard said. “It was a physical game, and we were able to stay cool and calm and manage our emotions.”
Pontotoc was scheduled to travel to Ecru to take on North Pontotoc, who had a first round bye, in the second round on Tuesday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.