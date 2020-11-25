PONTOTOC- Louisville gradually took control after halftime to pull away for a 28-7 victory over Pontotoc Friday night in the third round of the 4A playoffs.
The Wildcats (11-1) outscored the Warriors 21-0 over the third and fourth quarters, as they advance to face Itawamba AHS in the North Half title game this week.
Pontotoc finishes the season 10-2 and as Division 2-4A champions.
After Warrior linebacker Caleb Goodwin recovered a fumble, Pontotoc (10-2) drove 63 yards on its opening possession of the contest. Jemarkus Whitfield broke free for an 18-gain on the first play, and the drive was capped off when Conner Armstrong connected with Kyleal McShan for a 19-yard score to put the Warriors up 7-0.
Louisville answered right back, however. A 36-yard run by Emory James was immediately followed by a 32-yard TD pass from Jace Hudspeth to Ja Den Triplett.
Pontotoc moved the ball into the red zone twice in the second quarter, but they could not find points. The first drive was derailed by penalties, and the the second resulted in a turnover after a fumble.
Colby Thompson and Jordan Ball intercepted passes in the second quarter for the Warriors, as the PHS defense also kept the Wildcats out of the end zone. The score remained tied 7-7 at the half.
Louisville's Joshua Nunn intercepted a pass on the opening possession of the second half. The offense capitalized with a 60-yard drive. James scored on a 3-yard run to put the Wildcats up 14-7, their first lead of the game. After forcing a three-and-out, Louisville soon found the end zone again when Jarvis Rush broke free for a 48-yard TD reception that made it 21-7.
"They hit us on a slant; I called a blitz, and they hit it right where I called it from," said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said.
James added another TD run late in the fourth quarter. After passing fairly effectively in the first half, the Wildcats only attempted three passes in the second half and controlled the clock. They finished with 212 rushing yards on 46 carries.
"I thought we threw some things at them that confused the quarterback in the first half," coach Carter said. "They decided that they were going to come out (in the second half) and run the ball, and we just couldn't seem to stop it."
"I can't be more proud of our guys," coach Carter said. "Nobody gave us a chance to do anything this year, and they went out and proved everybody wrong. We are sitting here with 10 wins.
"These seniors have won so many football games and had a great experience."