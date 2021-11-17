PONTOTOC- Pontotoc and Center Hill went back and forth all night last Tuesday, but a late surge by the Mustangs allowed them to prevail 69-66.
The Warriors held the lead in the early going with big baskets from Zane Tipler and Tyler Shephard. Center HIll tied things 10-10 after a pair of free throws from Denver Kiner before Jaylen Edwards drilled a three and Emarion Hinton scored on a putback. The Mustangs scored six straight points to go up 16-15. Rhett Robinson drove and made an underhand layup to reclaim the lead for Pontotoc, following it up by taking a charge on the defensive end. Edwards pushed the ball coast-to-coast for a layup with 36 seconds to go in the first quarter, which ended with the Warriors holding a 19-18 edge.
A three gave Center Hill the lead early in the second, with Tipler answering from downtown to make it 22-21. The Mustangs climbed back ahead 25-22 before Edwards connected with back-to-back threes. The Warriors were up 28-27 when four points from Jack Sansing and a 3-pointer from Shephard gave them a little breathing room at 35-27. Center Hill climbed back to within three, but a three and driving layup from Edwards allowed Pontotoc to go into the locker room with a 41-34 lead.
Center Hill retook the lead midway through the third quarter and kept it until Tipler found Shephard cutting to the basket for two, which tied things at 50-all with 39 seconds left in the period. Shephard came up with a steal under the basket and was fouled, making one of two at the free throw line to put PHS briefly ahead 51-50. Kiner made a free throw with 1.7 seconds to go to knot it up 51-51 heading into the fourth quarter.
Things continued neck-in-neck. Kiner scored off of the offensive glass to make it 55-53 in favor of the Mustangs, followed by a drive and floater by Sansing that tied it up at 55. A short run gave the Mustangs a 62-56 lead with four and a half minutes remaining. Pontotoc responded, however, as Sansing drove the baseline for a pull-up jumper and Tipler, after drawing a foul with a technical added on, made four free throws to pull PHS even at 62-62.
Jonathan Mitchell came up big for Center Hill, however, scoring 7 consecutive points in a decisive stretch that gave the Mustangs a 69-62 lead with just over a minute to play. Pontotoc gamely battled back, however. Shephard intercepted a pass at halfcourt and rolled in a layup with 18.3 seconds to play, trimming the deficit to 69-64. After Center Hill could not convert from the free throw line, Jaylen Edwards hit a jumper to cut it to 69-66 with 9.5 ticks left. The Warriors then gave themselves a chance at an improbable comeback, with Robinson intercepting the ensuing inbounds pass, but in the process of trying to get downcourt for a potential tying shot under heavy pressure the Warriors ultimately turned it over to end the game.
Edwards led Pontotoc with 22 points and 5 rebounds. Shephard finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, while Tipler notched 13 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds.