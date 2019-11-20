PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Warriors dropped a hard-fought contest to the Center Hill Mustangs 62-57 last Tuesday. Rock Robinson led PHS with 13 points.
“Our point guard play hurt us at times, and without those turnovers we probably could have found a way to win it,” said Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler. “We were in such a hurry to make a shot and to tie it instead of working at it and taking what was in front of us, and that hurt us down the stretch.”
Center Hill used an 11-0 run early on to lead Pontotoc 21-11 at the end of the first quarter. Pontotoc opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run, six of those coming from Robinson, to cut into Center Hill’s lead and make it 21-19. Manoj Nickson and Jaylen Edwards hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Warriors a 25-23 lead a few moments later. Manoj Nickson added another three and a layup to pace Pontotoc the remainder of the first half, and PHS held a 36-32 edge at halftime.
Center Hill flipped the script in the third quarter, holding the Warriors to 8 points total in the quarter while the Mustangs pulled back in front and led 51-44 headed into the fourth. The Mustangs scored and Rock Robinson followed with a layup to make it 53-46 early in the fourth quarter. Manoj Nickson and Gavin Brinker hit back-to-back threes to get to within one point of Center Hill, but the Mustangs answered with five straight points to lead 58-52 with under two minutes left. Nickson hit a jumper and Brinker added another three with under a minute left, but Center Hill answered by hitting all four of their free throws late to hold off Pontotoc.
“I liked our intensity and how hard we are playing against some really good competition,” said coach Tipler. “That experience in close games will make a big difference when we start division play.”
Manoj Nickson scored 11 points, and Jaylen Edwards and Gavin Brinker both finished with 8 points apiece for the Warriors.
On Thursday the Warriors bounced back with an 68-61 win over 6A Columbus to move to 2-3 on the year.