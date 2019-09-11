The Pontotoc Warriors (0-3) played with heart and fire Friday but came up a point short, 43-42, in an overtime road game against the New Albany Bulldogs (2-1).
A back and forth offensive struggle culminated in both teams scoring touchdowns in overtime, with New Albany converting a two-point conversion to edge past the Warriors.
New Albany’s Charlie Lott scored on a 6-yard quarterback draw in OT, and C.J. Hill punched it in from the five yard line to make good on the conversion and seal the win.
New Albany’s winning drive came after Pontotoc quarterback Brice Deaton hit a leaping Tres Vaughn in the back of the end-zone from 14 yards out, and Jolan Mills added the PAT to put the Warriors up 42-35 in what black and gold faithful hoped would be a hard fought win.
Pontotoc’s defense dug in and played tough early on, with defensive end Justin Woods and outside linebacker Tyjey Arnold leading the charge and stuffing several rushing attempts for losses.
New Albany junior receiver Isaiah Cochran carried it in from 17 yards out to get the Bulldogs on the board first, and with the point-after the Dogs led 7-0 with 4:31 to play in the first quarter.
Warrior sophomore running back Jordan Ball scored on a 14-yard run off the left side early in the second quarter, and the PAT tied the score at 7-7.
Defensive back Caleb Hobson snatched an interception on a pass over the middle on an ensuing drive. That led to junior Jemarkus Whitfield, following a convoy of road-clearing blocks from the Warrior offensive line, punching it in on a 31-yard run and putting the Warriors ahead 14-7 with the PAT.
New Albany quickly struck back, as a first-down reception by Cochran set up a scoring run from Hill, putting the Bulldogs back even at 14 with the PAT.
The Warriors turned the ball over on downs, and New Albany’s C.J. McKinney broke a 71-yard touchdown run that, with the PAT, put the Dogs up 21-14-for just a moment.
On the ensuing kickoff, Tres Vaughn caught the ball, ran lateral to a wall of blockers on his right, then turned on the jets and raced 85 yards to pay dirt. With the PAT the Warriors pulled back even at 21-all.
Less than a minute later Lott connected with Cochran again on a crossing pattern for a 55-yard New Albany touchdown, but the PAT was no good, and the Dogs led 27-21 with 5:37 to play before halftime.
New Albany added another touchdown on an unusual play, as offensive lineman Parker Formsma scooped up a Bulldog fumble and carried it in from 7 yards out with 11 seconds remaining. With the two-point-conversion the Dogs took a 35-21 lead into halftime.
Early in the third quarter Warrior safety Monte Townsend broke up a Bulldog pass attempt, which led to a punt and a subsequent 6-yard scoring run from Whitfield.
Whitfield added another 6-yard run with 9:14 to go in the game to tie it up 35-35 and ultimately send the game into overtime.