Warrior line

Pontotoc Warrior offensive linemen, center Brady Thomas, guard Hyrum Holmes, and tackle JR Carnes prepare for a snap in Pontotoc's loss to New Albany last Friday. The 

 By Jonathan Wise

NEW ALBANY- The Pontotoc Warriors came up short in their first Division 2-4A matchup of the season Friday night, falling to New Albany 21-16 in a tight battle on the road.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus