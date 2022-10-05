NEW ALBANY- The Pontotoc Warriors came up short in their first Division 2-4A matchup of the season Friday night, falling to New Albany 21-16 in a tight battle on the road.
PHS got a big play right out of the gate, as Anndru Berry recovered a Bulldog fumble on the game’s second play to give the Warriors the ball at the New Albany 36-yard line. However, Pontotoc was not able to capitalize. After a sack for a 12-yard loss and a pair of incompletions, the Warriors were forced to punt.
After a Bulldog three-and-out, the Warriors started the next drive at the New Albany 49. Colton Farley hauled in two Conner Armstrong passes covering 12 and 7 yards, and Javier Cole had a 19-yard catch to the New Albany 21. From there running back Jakylen Judon ripped off an 11-yard gain before breaking free for a 10-yard score. Eddie Nolasco booted through the extra point, and the Warriors led 7-0 with 3:17 to go in the first quarter.
Pontotoc’s defense continued to keep the Bulldogs in check, as the next three New Albany possessions resulted in two punts and a turnover on downs. However, the Bulldogs’ Ke’lan Simpson intercepted a pass with just under six minutes left in the second quarter to set up New Albany deep in Warrior territory. Braden Shettles scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to tie things up 7-7, where it remained until halftime.
The Warriors were forced to punt on their first possession of the second half, but New Albany was pinned deep in their own end of the field. The Bulldogs went backward with three penalties before they punted from the end zone, and a shanked punt and forward roll gave Pontotoc the ball at the New Albany 15. The Warriors were not able to get anything going on offense, but Nolasco sailed a 35-yard field goal through the uprights to make it 10-7 with 5:30 to play in the third.
New Albany answered with a 69-yard scoring drive. Kody Atkinson capped off the drive with a 2-yard TD run to put the Bulldogs up 14-10 with 1:55 to go in the quarter. A good Pontotoc drive early in the fourth quarter ultimately came to naught, with a 21-yard touchdown run by Malachi Brown negated due to a holding penalty. New Albany came up with a second key turnover late in the contest, as the Bulldogs got a strip sack and recovery. Simpson soon scored on a 6-yard run to extend the Bulldog lead to 21-10 with 2:29 remaining.
Pontotoc did not go away, as a quick drive led to a 19-yard TD pass from Armstrong to Cole with 1:40 to play. That trimmed the deficit to 21-16 after a failed two-point conversion. However, the ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Bulldogs, who were able to run out the clock.
The Warriors (2-4) host South Pontotoc (2-4) on Friday.
