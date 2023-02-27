The Warriors led at halftime, but a 24-8 run in the third quarter propelled the Raymond Rangers to a 53-40 win in the semi-final round of the 4A playoffs.
Tyler Shephard poured in a team high 20 points, but Raymond’s third quarter surge, coupled with a string of late turnovers, and five 3-pointers from Keymarius Lewis, brought the Warriors’ season to an end.
Both teams started the contest playing solid, fundamental basketball. Adin Johnson hit the first of his three 3-pointers, and Shephard nailed a runner in the lane. Jack Sansing hustled and endured a hard collision along the sideline that resulted in a Pontotoc possession and Shephard nailing a 3 from 10 o’clock on the perimeter. Six-foot-nine junior Eric Paymon got a dunk for an offensive putback for the Rangers, and followed that with a 3-pointer and a pair of blocked shots.
Johnson gathered an offensive rebound and got it to Dawson Rice for a bucket, and the score was tied at 10 at the end of the opening frame.
Shepherd started the third with a pair of drives to the bucket and Sansing followed with a deep 3-pointer from 2 o’clock. Sansing then threaded a nifty bounce pass to Shephard on a backdoor cut. Johnson added two deep 3’s and Pontotoc led 25-21 at the half.
Raymond’s duo of Lewis and Paymon combined for 20 of the team’s 24 points in the third.
The Rangers led 45-33 headed into the final frame.
Rice and Shephard nailed jumpers early in the fourth but Lewis’ perimeter shooting down the stretch put the game away.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.