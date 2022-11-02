Brady Thomas, Hyrum Holmes, and JR Carnes

Pontotoc offensive linemen, center Brady Thomas, left guard Hyrum Holmes, and left tackle JR Carnes get ready for a snap in the Warriors' loss to Ripley last Friday. Pontotoc, entereing as the fourth seed, travels to Itawamba AHS for a first-round playoff matchup this Friday. 

 Jonathan Wise

PONTOTOC- In the regular season finale for both teams, Ripley went on the road to defeat Pontotoc 30-7 on Friday night.

