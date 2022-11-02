PONTOTOC- In the regular season finale for both teams, Ripley went on the road to defeat Pontotoc 30-7 on Friday night.
The Tigers opened up a close game late in the first half and stayed in firm control the rest of the game.
PHS got off to a rough start. A mistake on the kickoff pinned them inside their own 10-yard line. After a delay of game penalty, the Warriors were flagged for a block in the back penalty in the endzone that resulted in a Ripley safety six seconds into the game.
Ripley got good field position after the ensuing kickoff and quickly moved downfield. Quarterback Ty Long did the damage on the ground. He converted a 3rd down and 8 with a 13-yard scramble before scrambling for 20 yards on 3rd and 18. Long capped off the drive when he broke free for an 18-yard touchdown run that extended the Tiger lead to 9-0 at the 8:46 mark.
After both teams were forced to punt, Pontotoc ended up with a short field. Jakylen Judon rumbled for 8 yards to convert a 4th and 1, and a 11-yard end around by Javier Cole later moved the ball to the Ripley 14. However, the scoring threat was thwarted by an interception from the Tigers’ Micheal Turner.
The Tigers could not do anything with it and were forced to punt from deep in their own end. Pontotoc got the ball at the Ripley 36 due to a shanked punt, and, after hard running from Judon and Conner Armstrong, Armstrong scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper. Eddie Nolasco booted through the extra point to cut the deficit to 9-7 with 7:58 remaining in the second quarter.
Ripley answered with a 61-yard drive. Long found the end zone again on the ground, this time from two yards, to extend the Tiger edge to 16-7 with 3:51 left in the half. The Warriors moved into Ripley territory after a pair of first downs, but they ultimately turned the ball over on downs. Then a big play completely changed the complexion of the game. Long found an open Jaki Holmes for a 45-yard touchdown with only 11 seconds left, sending the Tigers into the locker room with a 23-7 lead.
Pontotoc opened the second half with some trickeration, as Kylen Simmons recovered an onside kick. The Warriors moved to the Tiger 32, but Ripley’s Chad Martin intercepted a deep pass in the end zone. After a 75-yard drive, Long fired a 17-yard TD pass to Keegan Colyer to make it 30-7. Pontotoc turned the ball over a third time on the next drive via a second interception by Turner, and the Warriors would be not able to move the ball the remainder of the game.
Pontotoc (4-6) enters the playoffs as the fourth seed from Division 2-4A . They face a tough test with a first round road trip to undefeated Division 1-4A champion Itawamba AHS (10-0) on Friday.
