The Pontotoc boys cross country team finished the season as state runner-up for the second row in a year at last Wednesday's MHSAA Cross Country Championships in Clinton. The girls finished 7th in the state.
The seven boys who competed at state were Will Porter, Cooper Parmer, Freddy Porter, Caiden Ivy, Ellis Maffett, Jace Clingan and Carter Mann. Will Porter (3rd place), Cooper Parmer (7th) and Freddy Porter (9th) made All-State. Caiden Ivy just missed All-State honors by one place after finishing 15th.
"The boys gave themselves a chance," said Pontotoc head coach Mike Bain. "We were actually up by 8 points after our top 4. These guys ran their hearts out to put us in that position. I think Ellis and Jace got caught up in the number of runners and lost their teammates. They have so much potential as freshmen, and this was a learning experience. Carter just had a bad day. If you race enough, it will happen to anybody. Will is the only senior in this group, and I am excited about the potential for 2020."
The seven girls who competed at the state meet were Kaylin Simmons, Micahela Lopez, Carla Ramirez, Maclaine Griffith, Haley Barefoot, Katherine Carpenter and Morgan Brownlee.
"The girls just did not have a good day; they did not race well as a team and got too far away from each other," Bain said. "We have dealt with so many injuries this season. Six of our top seven girls will be back, and we have several who will push for a spot in the top seven next year."
"Coach (Wanda) Hatcher, coach (Brian) Morgan and myself are looking forward to the 2020 season. We also want to congratulate coach Luke Hatcher and his Corinth Warriors for winning the girls and boys championship. Luke is one of my former runners who was an individual state champion. He is also is the son of coach Wanda Hatcher. I am sure we will have a battle again in 2020. I'm proud to be a Warrior."
North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc
The North girls were the highest-finishing other county team in 12th place. Three-time 3A All-State runner Liz Tovar narrowly missed the podium in her first Class 4A state meet with a 17th place finish. She was followed by Anna Thomas, Mallory Robinson, Maly Fitts, Katlynn McCollum, Kailey Coker and Lindy Holley.
North's boys came in 14th (out of 25). Dylan Herring was once again the team's top runner, finishing 48th in the 171-runner field. Behind him were Mason Bramlett, Frank Stark, Jace Russell, Austin Davis, Aaron Akers and Tyler Carter.
South's boys were 13th. Eighth grader Noah Fleming paced the team with a 34th place run. Senior Austin Simpson came in 57th to finish out a stellar career for the Cougars. Slade Bost, Jesse Rodriguez, Gable Steward, Zach Bennett and Colton Fuqua rounded out the Cougars' seven runners.
The Lady Cougars finished 15th. Ella Easterling led the way in 33rd place, followed by Leah Montgomery, Olivia Crane, Elizabeth Harlow, Jolee Doss, Chelle Corder and Savannah Ray.