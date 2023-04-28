Senior Jon Robert Carnes delivers to the plate in a 3-2 win over Kosciusko on Friday. Carnes held the Whippets to 2 runs on 5 hits in five and two-thirds innings. The Warriors forced a game three, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Kosciusko.
With their season on the line, the Pontotoc Warriors handed the ball to senior righty Jon Robert Carnes, and he delivered.
Carnes held a good Kosciusko Whippet team to two runs on five hits while striking out eight. That was enough for the Warriors to piece together three runs, on RBIs from Luke Blanchard, and Jabari Farr, along with a solo homer from Braxton Whiteside, to steal a win.
Pontotoc lost game one at Kosciusko on Monday, 5-0. That put them in a must-win situation on Friday.
Carnes has pitched well this season (81 strikeouts, 2.49 ERA in 47 innings pitched in the regular season), but, more importantly, he has excelled against Kosciusko. He hit three homers in one game in a playoff game against the Whippets last season, and he was up to the challenge again Friday.
A one-out double by Jackson Williams set up Blanchard’s RBI in the bottom of the fourth. That tied the game. Carnes fanned two Whippet hitters in the top of the fifth, and catcher Jackson Williams gunned down a runner trying to steal second. Williams was a perfect three for three in throwing out baserunners on the night.
Jabari Farr nailed a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give the Warriors the go-ahead run. He also pitched an inning in relief.
The Warriors forced a game three, scheduled for 5 p.m. at Kosciusko on Saturday.
