Before all spring sports were put on hold, the Pontotoc Warriors baseball team was on a 4-game winning streak. PHS won all three of its games last week at the Booneville Spring Break Tournament to improve to 6-3 on the season.
The Warriors first took on Harding Academy on last Monday afternoon (March 9), winning 6-2.
Pontotoc got on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning. Ross Mathews and Peeko Townsend singled, and Brice Deaton plated Mathews with a two-out base hit.
After their first two batters were retired in the 2nd, Carsen Dallas and Caleb Hobson produced back-to-back hits, and a misplayed ground ball off the bat of Mathews allowed both to score, giving Pontotoc a 3-0 lead.
The Warriors added another run in the 3rd. Deaton tripled and came home on a sacrifice fly from Cade Armstrong. Miles Galloway led off the 4th with a single and came around to score on an error. Pontotoc went up 6-0 in the 5th. Deaton smacked a second three-bagger and scored on an RBI ground out from Armstrong.
Harding Academy got on the board by way of a two-run triple from Tucker Mullinix in the top of the 6th, but that was all the offense they could muster against PHS starter Miles Galloway, who went all 7 innings on the mound for Pontotoc. Galloway racked up 8 strikeouts and allowed 2 runs on 8 hits. Deaton went 3-3 with 2 triples to lead PHS at the plate, while Armstrong recorded two RBI.
Later that day the Warriors gradually pulled away for a 7-1 victory over Tishomingo County.
Townsend gave PHS the early 1-0 lead with a 1st inning solo homer. The Braves tied things up in the bottom half of the frame, but the Warriors proceeded to put six unanswered runs on the board the rest of the way.
Deaton led off the 2nd with a double, and with two outs Dallas drove in courtesy runner Whit Franklin with a single. In the 3rd, Mathews had a lead-off double and later scored on a passed ball, and Townsend, who had reached on a single, also came home on a passed ball to put the Warriors up 4-1.
Tucker Campbell walked to lead off the 4th and came around to score on an RBI hit from Mathews. Pontotoc put up their final two runs in the 6th. Hobson drove in Galloway, who started the inning with a single, with a two-out base hit, and Hobson later scored on a hit by Townsend that extended the lead to 7-1.
Deaton tossed all six innings for Pontotoc and faced only one batter over the minimum over the final five frames. He surrendered only two hits and fanned six batters. Deaton went 3-3 at the plate as well. Hobson, Mathews, Townsend and Galloway also had 2-hit games for Pontotoc.
On Tuesday night the Warriors got another strong pitching performance from freshman Jon Robert Carnes in a 5-0 win over Booneville. Carnes also threw a complete (six inning) game and struck out 10 while allowing only one hit.
The Warriors managed only three hits themselves, but they took advantage of Booneville miscues. Caleb Hobson walked to led off the 1st inning and scored when Bonneville committed an error on a ground ball from Townsend. Pontotoc went up 2-0 on a Deaton RBI double in the 3rd inning. Townsend was hit by a pitch and scored when Booneville committed an error on a Reed Emison ground ball in the 5th. Later in the inning Cade Armstrong plated Emison with a single to make it 4-0. PHS extended the lead to 5-0 when Hobson scored on another Booneville error in the 6th.