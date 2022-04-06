The Pontotoc Warriors improved to 16-4 last week by picking up three wins, including one over a division opponent.
Pontotoc started the week by taking a disappointing loss on the road to division opponent Houston, 12-4.
Senior Brice Deaton was on the hill for the Tribe, but, as Coach Josh Dowdy said afterwards, the normally dominant Deaton didn’t have his best stuff.
We weren’t ready to play against Houston on Monday. That’s just baseball sometimes,” said Dowdy. “Brice didn’t get to throw very much over spring break and he wasn’t as sharp as he usually is. That’s my fault but we did take care of business on Friday night and I think we will be ready to play from now on out.”
The game was tied at three with Houston batting in the bottom of the fifth when Brooks Steele nailed a double, scoring two runs.
Pontotoc got off to an early lead when junior Jon Robert Carnes singled in the first inning, scoring two runs.
The Toppers surged ahead with a homer from Mohnterion Lakes.
Brantley Brown got the win on the hill for Houston. He pitched seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out four.
Brice Deaton took the loss for Warriors. He gave up two hits and six runs over four and a third innings, striking out three.
Jackson Williams went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Warriors.
Houston collected eight hits. Brooks, Brown, and William Echoles each collected multiple hits.
Pontotoc 0, Nettleton 1
Both pitchers were firing strikes on March 24, but Nettleton was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Pontotoc..
Garrett Pound started the game for Warriors on the mound and recorded 20 outs.
Brice Deaton singled in the first inning for Pontotoc, but that was all the Warriors would get in the contest.
Andrew Humble went six and two-thirds innings for Nettleton, allowing one run on six hits, striking out 10 and walking one.
Nettleton managed six hits in the game. Betts and Smith each had multiple hits for Nettleton.
Pontotoc 13, Houston 0
Back on their home turf on March 25, the Pontotoc Warriors got out the whomping stick and got a little division payback over their visitors from Chickasaw County.
Junior Jon Robert Carnes pitched a shutout. He gave up only three hits and fanned 14 in six innings
Jon Robert Carnes threw a shutout to lead Pontotoc past Houston 13-0 on Friday. Carnes was equally strong at the plate, notching an impressive five RBIs, with a grand-slam in the third inning and a single in the fourth. Carnes was 3-4 on the day.
Pontotoc scored six runs in the sixth inning. Jackson Williams, Braxton Whiteside, and Ty Clayton each drove in runs. .
Steele Brooks took the loss for Houston, allowing six hits and seven runs over four innings, striking out three.
Clayton also hit a homer in the sixth inning. .
The Tribe banged out 10 hits on the day. Carnes and Ethan Ball each had multiple hits for Warriors. . Pontotoc also played error-free baseball .
Senior Hoyt Smith led Houston at the plate, going 2-3.
Pontotoc 6, Ripley 5
The Warriors defeated Ripley 6-5 in dramatic fashion last Thursday, picking up a division win, thanks to a walk-off single by Jon Robert Carnes.
The game was tied at five with Pontotoc batting in the bottom of the seventh when Carnes singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Ripley scored four runs in the first inning. After the Tigers scored one run in the top of the third, the Warriors answered with one of their own. Ripley scored when sophomore Will Caviness singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. The Warriors then answered when Carnes grounded out, scoring one run.
Garrett Pound got the win on the hill for Pontotoc. He went two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out five and walking zero.
Davis took the loss for Ripley. He surrendered six runs on nine hits over six and a third innings, striking out six and walking one.
Brice Deaton started the game for Warriors. He went five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out 11
Carnes also added a homer in the fourth.
The Warriors racked up nine hits in the game. Carnes and Deaton each had multiple hits.
Caviness went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Ripley.
Warriors 3, Alcorn Central 0
Corbyn Clayton notched a rarity in baseball on April 2--a no hitter against a good team. He stuck out six in the effort.
The Warriors racked up 7 hits to support him, with Jackson Wiliams and Walt Gardner getting multiple knocks.