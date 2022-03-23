BOONEVILLE- Pontotoc baseball continued its strong start to the season with a 14-1 thumping of Alcorn Central last Thursday at Harold T. White Field in Booneville.
The Warrior offense pounded out 17 hits, 5 for extra bases, in the win. Two days earlier (March 15) PHS had cranked out 14 runs on 15 hits in a 14-0 victory over Sulligent, Alabama.
“Coming into Spring Break, our pitching staff has been good and our defense was playing really well, but offensively we’ve had bits and pieces,” said Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy. “I challenged the guys to put together a full game (offensively). So far we have swung the bats pretty well.”
Pontotoc broke onto the board early by scoring on a Jon Robert Carnes RBI single in the 1st inning. They broke the game open in a big way by sending 12 to the plate and scoring 7 runs in the 2nd. Ethan Ball walked and Jackson Williams had a base hit before Landon Morgan layed down a bunt single to load the bases. Ty Clayton then lined a two-run double into the right field corner. Walt Gardner made it 5-0 when he plated Morgan and Clayton on second straight two-run double. Brice Deaton drove in Gardner with a base knock before Carnes sent a 2-run bomb over right field wall the put the Warriors up 8-0.
Alcorn Central scored their lone run in the 4th on a RBI single from Reed Johnson before Pontotoc put together another big inning in the 5th, this time plating 6 runs. Williams drew a walk, and Morgan and Clayton legged out infield singles. Gardner followed with his second 2-RBI double of the day. Deaton grounded out to bring home Clayton, and Carnes drove in Gardner with a long single off the center field wall. After Riley Caygle was hit by a pitch and Ball singled, Jabari Farr drew a bases-loaded walk. Williams was then hit by a pitch to extend the lead to 14-1. The game was called after 5 innings.
Deaton started on the mound and only threw 20 pitches in three perfect innings. Carnes and Gardner each tossed an inning apiece to finish out the contest.
Clayton finished with 4-4 with 2 RBI for the Warriors. Carnes was 3-4 with 4 RBI, while Gardner was 2-4 with 4 RBI. Morgan and Deaton also had two-hit days.
The Warriors are 13-2 on the year (at press time) after falling to Lafayette later in the day.
“We are excited with our start,” coach Dowdy said. “Last year we were young and kind of inexperienced, but they got a taste of success. It’s a good group with good comradery, and they are starting to learn how to win games. We have won a lot of close games early. We have a lot of division games still to go and we are looking forward to it, but we feel like we have a good team.”