Pontotoc's Zane Tipler shoot a jumper in the Warriors' 61-55 win over New Albany on Jan. 10. The Warriors improved to 19-2 on the season. 

NEW ALBANY- Pontotoc’s boys came out on top in a hard-fought road battle against New Albany last Tuesday night, winning 61-55.

