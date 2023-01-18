NEW ALBANY- Pontotoc’s boys came out on top in a hard-fought road battle against New Albany last Tuesday night, winning 61-55.
After leading for the majority of the game, the Warriors (19-2) fought off a late rally from the Bulldogs.
The contest was tied 9-9 after the first quarter, with Pontotoc getting six of those points from Zane Tipler. Tyler Shephard also scored on an emphatic dunk and a free throw.
Shephard slashed into a lane and connected on a pull-up jump shot to open the second. New Albany tied things up before Adin Johnson hit a jumper. Shephard then drove to the rim for a finger roll, drawing a foul and converting the 3-point play at the free throw line to make it 16-11. Tipler was aggressive going to the basket and made two trips to the charity stripe, making 4 of 4 free throws. Johnson brought the ball downcourt and drilled a pull-up 3-pointer to give the Warriors a double-figure lead at 23-13 with 4:23 to play in the half.
The Bulldogs got within six three times over the next few minutes, but each time Pontotoc had an answer. Jack Sansing drained a 3-pointer on the first occasion before Dawson Rice crashed the offensive glass for a putback on a missed free throw. New Albany made it 30-24 with under two minutes to play in the quarter, but PHS ended the half with layups from Tipler and Shephard to lead 34-24.
PHS maintained a lead of at least five during the third quarter. Tipler scored eight of the team’s 11 points to help the Warriors take a 45-36 advantage into the fourth.
New Albany roared back early in the final quarter. De’marion Johnson started things off with a 3-pointer. After a trio of free throw points from the Bulldogs, Johnson drilled another three to tie it 45-all. Pontotoc twice took a two-point edge before New Albany knotted things back up. It was 49-49 when four straight Bulldog points put them up 53-49 with 3:34 to play. Johnson hit a 3-pointer to get Pontotoc within one, and the Warriors took the lead for the final time with just over two minutes to go. Pontotoc held a 57-53 edge when Rhett Robinson drew an offensive foul with 55.8 seconds to go. After not coming up with a steal, New Albany was forced to foul, and Zane Tipler made two free throws to make it a 6-point game with 22 seconds remaining. Johnson scored the Warriors’ final two points from the foul line in the closing seconds.
Tipler led Pontotoc with 24 points. Shephard finished with 15 and Johnson 14.
