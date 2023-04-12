NEW ALBANY- A fast start propelled the Pontotoc Warriors to a 12-4 Division 2-4A road victory over New Albany last Tuesday night at BNA Park.
After a quick 1st inning, Jackson Williams drew a walk to lead off the top of the 2nd for the Warriors. One batter later courtesy runner Martylan Boston stole second base, and designated hitter Hayden Kyle drove him in with a base hit. Malachi Witcher then reached on a misplayed fly ball to left field. With two outs, Corbyn Clayton drove a 2-RBI triple to center field to make it 3-0.
Starting pitcher Jon Robert Carnes fanned three batters in the bottom half of the frame before the Warriors broke the game open in the 3rd. Carnes helped his own cause by starting off the inning with a solo home run to left. Braxton Whiteside followed with a single, advancing to second base during the following at-bat after an error on a throw to first.
Williams then brought Whiteside home with a single. Two walks loaded the bases before the Bulldogs were able to record two consecutive outs. Clayton came through with another big hit by smacking a two-run single to left field. After another free pass to Jack Sansing, Carnes came to the dish for the second time in the inning and brought another run home by drawing a bases-loaded walk that extended the Pontotoc lead to 8-0.
A pair of New Albany base hits came to nothing in the bottom of the 3rd, and the Warriors subsequently tacked onto their lead in the top of the 4th. Williams reached on an error, followed by an RBI double into the left field corner by Jabari Farr. Farr would score on a passed ball to push PHS ahead 10-0.
Down to potentially their last three outs in the bottom of the 5th, the Bulldogs rallied to stave off a run-rule loss. After a single and an error, Cooper Dodds plated Hayes Daniel with a sacrifice fly. John Stacks later had a two-out RBI double, and Cooper Wilhite smacked a 2-run homer to make it 10-4. New Albany could not sustain any momentum, however, and they did not get another hit over the final two innings.
Pontotoc extended the lead to the final margin of 12-4 in the top of the 7th when Clayton stepped up with his third two-out, two-RBI hit of the night via a 2-run single to left. Garrett Pound entered on the mound in the bottom of the 7th and closed things out, notching three strikeouts. Carnes allowed six hits and no earned runs over 6 innings, striking out nine.
Clayton had a big game offensively for Pontotoc, going 3-4 with 6 RBI. Carnes was also 3-4 and drove in two runs, while Kyle finished 2-3 at the plate.
