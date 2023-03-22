Jon Robert Carnes

Pontotoc senior Jon Robert Carnes threw a two-hit win against Deshler, Alabama in a tournament at Northeast Mississippi Community College on March 14. 

 Jonathan Wise

BOONEVILLE- Jon Robert Carnes threw a gem on the mound with a complete game two-hitter, as Pontotoc defeated Deshler, Alabama 4-2 last Tuesday at Northeast Community College.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you