BOONEVILLE- Jon Robert Carnes threw a gem on the mound with a complete game two-hitter, as Pontotoc defeated Deshler, Alabama 4-2 last Tuesday at Northeast Community College.
“He (Carnes) came out and threw strikes,” said Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy. “The one inning where they scored they laid down a bunt to get rid of the no-hitter. I think that shook him up a little bit. After a couple of walks, they were able to put a ball in play and score a couple. You take away that one inning he was pretty dominant tonight.”
Luke Blanchard drew a one-out walk for PHS in the bottom of the 1st. Carnes followed with a base hit to right field, and Braxton Whiteside walked to load the bases. Jabari Farr then drew a walk to put the Warriors up 1-0. That was all they were able to muster, however, as Tiger pitcher Reece Wilson struck out the next two batters.
Miller Finn drove a base hit up the middle in the bottom of the 2nd. After Finn stole second base, Corbyn Clayton notched an infield single to put runners on the corners. A balk allowed Finn to score from third. With two outs a Deshler outfielder lost a ball in the late evening sun, which resulted in an RBI single for Carnes and a 3-0 Pontotoc lead.
Carnes finished with 15 strikeouts on the night, which included fanning the first eight batters he faced. With two outs in the 3rd, Deshler’s Jacob Allen reached on a bunt single to break the string of Ks. Camden Fuller and Easton Fuller followed with walks, and Jacob Alexander singled up the middle to drive in a pair of runs and cut it to 3-2.
Clayton walked to lead off the Warrior 4th. Blanchard laid down a sacrifice bunt, which resulted in Clayton advancing all the way to third base. Carnes then drove in Clayton with a ground out to extend the lead to 4-2.
A Pontotoc error allowed a baserunner to get into scoring position in the 5th, but Carnes got a strikeout and groundout to get out of the inning. A leadoff walk for Deshler in the top of the 6th also came to naught, as Hunter Davis grounded into a double play. Carnes took care of the Tigers in order in the 7th to close out the win.
Pontotoc is currently 8-4 on the year.
“We are about where I thought we would be,” coach Dowdy said. “We’ve got a lot of inexperienced players who are getting better every game. (Pitchers) Jon Robert (Carnes) and Garrett (Pound) on Tuesdays and Fridays are keeping us in games. We’ve got a tremendous group this year. As we play more, I think good things are going to come toward the end of the season.”
