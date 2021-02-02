The Pontotoc Warriors picked up a pair of playoff wins over Kosciusko and New Albany last week to advance to the 4A North Half championship match.
Last Tuesday Pontotoc took the long road trip to Kosciusko, where they came away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Whippets.
The Whippets had several scoring chances in the first half. However, Warriors goalie Eli Harlow played strong in the net with three saves, including a nice leaping stop on a kick to the left side of the net after a Kosciusko corner kick with just over 10 minutes to play in the half.
Pontotoc came out in the second half and controlled the ball better. Spencer Bass made a good run toward the goal in the early minutes, but footing on the wet field prevented a shot. Ashton Maffett got off a shot on goal in the 48th minute, but it sailed high. Blayze Haynes made a key play by running down a Whippet offensive player from behind and booting the ball away in the 51st minute.
A few minutes later another good run by Bass led to a free kick opportunity, but the Warriors were unable to convert. In the 65th minute Brayden Arratia got loose on a break away for a one-on-one chance against Kosciusko's keeper, finding the back of the net to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Harlow came up with saves in the 73rd and 76th minutes. The Pontotoc defense clamped down in the closing minutes, and the final Whippet shot was a long, bouncing kick that was easily handled by Harlow well outside the goal. A good run and shot attempt by PHS’s Eddie Nolasco in the closing seconds helped keep the Whippets from getting any additional chances, and the Warriors advanced with a road victory.
“I thought we played as well as we could considering the conditions,” said Pontotoc head coach Cullen Pollard. “Both teams had to battle a wet field, and it made keeping possession very difficult. So in the second half we looked to play more direct and play the ball behind their defense. After we scored I knew they would get more aggressive, so we dropped more players defensively and managed to hang on.”
On Friday Pontotoc hosted New Albany, winning 2-0.
In the 21st minute Spencer Bass scored off a free kick get the Warriors on the board. Soon after, in the 25th minute, Dylan Shipton connected with Kevin Martinez, who netted a shot to put Pontotoc up 2-0.
”New Albany was the best team we have played against all year in my opinion,” coach Pollard said. “They are very well coached, not a weak spot on their team. We had a game plan on how to attack them, and we executed that during the first half.
“Spencer’s kick was a laser beam. The second goal came on a play we work on constantly, finding our outside backs and playing the ball into the box. Dylan Shipton played a nice ball in, and Kevin Martinez was there to finish.”
The Warriors’ defense was able to hold the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the way for their second straight postseason shutout victory.
“In the second half we decided to play safer and more defensive and hoped we could hang onto the two-goal lead,” Pollard said. “We marked their best player, Dani Avila, the best we could; he is tremendous. Hats off to Caryl Vogel and that team.”
The Warriors are matched up with Ripley on Tuesday night for the 4A North Half crown. The winner will play for the state championship Saturday at Brandon High School.