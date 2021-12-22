The Lady Warriors hosted the Lady Tigers of Ripley on Dec. 14. Pontotoc maintained a lead for almost the entirety of the game and finished with a 59-43 win.
The Lady Warriors were aggressive from the start, with Samya Brooks striking first. The Lady Tigers tried their best to shut her down, but Brooks was unstoppable. In the first quarter alone, Brooks put up 12 of her team’s 17 points and completed 4/5 from the line.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth race. Ripley’s Alorian Story and Deshantae Jackson each put up 8 points, including two 3s for Jackson. A basket from the Lady Warriors’ Jamyia Bowen and a 3-pointer from Ella Hill kept the Women of the Tribe in the race, and only down by one at the end of the quarter, 17-18.
Brooks started the second quarter with two from the top of the key, putting the Lady Warriors back in the lead 19-18. A foul sent Brooks to the free throw line again to extend the Lady Warrior lead 20-18. Fouls continued to play a huge part in the game throughout the second quarter. A Lady Warrior foul sent the Lady Tigers’ Story to the line, inching Ripley back to within one, 20-19. Ripley’s Zanyae Daniel’s jumper put the Lady Tigers on top 20-21, but it ended up being their last lead of the night as a quick basket from Brooks put the Lady Warriors back on top 22-21. The Lady Tigers managed to stay close for the remainder of the quarter but a three pointer from Alayna Ball, and another three at the end of the quarter from Molly Sansing inched the Lady Warriors’ lead up to 32-27 at the half.
Bowen came out hot for the Lady Warriors after halftime with two, followed by a 3, stretching the Lady Warriors’ lead to 37-27. Fouls continued this quarter on both sides- the Lady Warriors' Brooks and Allie Beckley each shot 2/2 while the Lady Tigers as a team completed 3/4. A basket under the goal from Riley Stanford on a throw-in put the Lady Warriors up 45-30.
The Lady Tigers tried to claw their way back, but to no avail, and the quarter ended with the Lady Warriors on top 49-37.
The final frame was once again opened by the Lady Warriors as Brooks put up two from her own rebound, stretching Pontotoc’s lead to 51-37. Stanford was up next for the Lady Warriors with a basket, while also drawing a foul and subsequent plus-one, putting the score at 54-37. The Lady Tigers may have been down, but never gave up. Despite a scrappy effort from Ripley, the Lady Warriors were able to hold onto the ball and their lead, cementing a 59-43 victory.
The Lady Warrriors also defeated Houston 93-39 on Friday, and Collierville 54-52 on Saturday.
Boys
After a big win last week over North Pontotoc, the Warriors gained another victory, defeating the Ripley Tigers in OT 56-53. Much like the earlier girl’s game, the men's matchup saw both teams frequenting the free throw line, especially the Warriors.
The Tigers won the opening tip, but a steal from Tyler Shepard would be an early indicator of the aggressive nature the Warriors demonstrated throughout the game. Shepard was the first to get on the board, with 2 of his 20 points.
Ripley’s LaTrell Vance quickly countered with a basket of his own, notching the score at 2-2. Shepard stole the ball and drove in for a layup to put the Warriors back on top, 4-2, only to have Ripley's Tyler Rucker put up two for the Tigers to tie the score back up, 4-4. Both teams exceled on defense, leading to a low scoring but exciting game. With 2:33 left in the first quarter, Shepard put up his first 3-pointer of the night, moving the Warriors in front 7-4, and goals from Jayden Edwards and Rhett Robinson rounded out the first quarter, with the Warriors on top 11-8.
The second quarter was a defensive battle peppered with explosive offensive moments. Shepard was sent to the free throw line early, knocking out 2/2 and extending the Warrior lead to 13-8. Zane Tipler stepped out with a 3-pointer to extend the Warrior lead to 16-8, with 6:27 remaining until the half. Ripley’s LaBron Vance and Chazton added points for the Tigers, bringing the score to 16-13 before Shepard drew a foul and added another two points at the line to make it 18-13. The Tigers’ Vance scored from his own rebound, followed by a basket from CJ Martin.
The intensity of the last two minutes mounted as Shepard rebounded for a score to put the Warriors back up 20-18. Edwards' 3-pointer sent the Warriors into halftime with a 23-20 lead.
The Tigers opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Elijah Edgeston. Shepard knocked down a 3 of his on to put the Warriors back up 26-23. The third quarter, just like the first half, saw point after point answered as the two teams slugged it out. In the end, it would be the Tigers taking a 32-33 lead into the final fame.
As the fourth quarter started, the atmosphere was electrified. The Tigers had a point run that left the Warriors trailing 34-39 with 5:33 left in the game. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Edwards put the Warriors back on top 40-39 and got the crowd into it. As time ran out, the fouls that had already peppered the last quarter became more and more frequent, allowing the Warriors 10 extra points at the line: Edwards shot 7/8, Tipler shot 2/2, and Johnathan Armstrong went 1/2. With 5.9 seconds left, Edgeston sunk a three for the Tigers to tie up the score 48-48 and send the game into OT. Ripley won the OT tip, but it would be a Tiger foul and subsequent free throw for Shepard that would put the Warriors up first, making the score 49-48. A layup from Edwards extended the Warriors' lead to 51-48, and Pontotoc would force the Tigers to foul for another chance at the ball. With 1:28 left, and the score at 53-48, Ripley’s Vance hit a 3-pointer to bring the Tigers back to within two, 53-51. Another Pontotoc foul led to Ripley with the ball back and basket from Vance to re-tie the score 53-53 and under 30 seconds left of play. While it seemed as though another round of OT was inevitable, the Warriors’ Tipler nailed a three with five seconds left, sending his teammates and the crowd into a frenzy, as they sealed their victory 56-53.
The Warriors also defeated Houston 67-53 on Dec. 17. Jaylen Edwards scored an impressive 42 points and pulled down 5 rebounds.