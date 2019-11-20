NEW ALBANY - The New Albany and Pontotoc soccer teams engaged in two tightly contested matches on Thursday in 4A non-division soccer, as New Albany won the boys match 2-1 while taking the girls contest by a 1-0 final.
New Albany used a second half goal in each of the games to gain the decision over their Highway 15 South rivals.
Pontotoc's boys took the early advantage as Spencer Bass found net in the 16th minute to give the Warriors the early 1-0 lead.
However, New Albany came back with the equalizer goal in the 23rd minute as Max Spencer scored inside the 18 to tie it at 1-1.
The match then settled into a back-and-forth affair that was played for the most part in the middle third of the pitch and the scored remained 1-1 at the half.
New Albany broke the tie and scored the game-deciding goal in the 64th minute on Dani Avila's score for the 2-1 lead.
Defense controlled the remainder of the match for both teams, and the Bulldogs held on for the 2-1 win.
(G) New Albany 1, Pontotoc 0
Rosa Lopez broke a scoreless tie with her goal in the 77th minute to give the Lady Bulldogs the 1-0 win over the Lady Warriors in the opening contest. Lopez blooped a shot inside the far post from 12 yards out for the game winner.
Lopez's goal came just minutes after a shot inside the 18 by Annalyn Hogue just missed the frame by inches. New Albany continued to pressure the zone and added the winning goal less than five minutes later.