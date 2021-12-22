The Pontotoc Lady Warriors played an aggressive second half on the pitch last Friday, but a sluggish first half proved the difference as the Lady Indians of IAHS took the home win, 2-0.
A thick, heavy fog set in as the girls took the field, and unseasonably warm temperatures and moist air made everything slick and wet.
Girls
Itawamba’s Elizabeth Gann netted the first goal for the Lady Indians at the 34:50 mark. Pontotoc’s Juli Stutsy was all over the place, particularly on defense, playing a middle defender or wing position and making life hard for Itawamba’s offensive players along the sideline. Stutsy’s tackling was relentless, as she slid at the feet of the Lady Indians and several times came away with a steal.
Itawamba’s Julianna Motes displayed some outstanding footwork, crossing up Lady Warrior defenders and moving right-to-left and burying a crisp shot into the upper right corner of the net for the Lady Indians’ second goal.
That’s all they’d need.
Pontotoc goalkeeper Jaycie Walker made a nice save, diving to her right early in the second half and saving a point. Stutsy leaped and swatted at a Lady Indian shot, deflecting it high above the goal. Paola Gomez set herself and made a strong kick attempt from 20 yards out, but had it deflected. Carmen Owens hustled down a loose ball and forced it out of bounds, thwarting a Lady Indian push into scoring position. Gomez later moved the ball skillfully up the pitch and passed ahead to Owens, but the forward worked herself into the corner, getting too deep for a strong scoring opportunity.
After the match, Coach Justin Jensen said he saw some good things as the contest drew on.
“We hung our heads a little when we got down, but I thought we did a decent job of picking ourselves up and being more aggressive, sticking to our game plan and asserting ourselves more on offense,” said Jensen.
Boys
The Warrior men also found the opposing tribe tough to handle on Friday, losing their match 3-0.
Sophomore goalie Caiden Clements made back-to-back saves at the 30:00 mark to stop an Indian shot on goal.
Itawamba winger Jack Holland kicked ahead to forward Cody Jones for a goal. Pontotoc junior Brayden Arratia played a scrappy game. Midway through the first half he worked the ball to the center of the pitch, just north of the penalty box, and, shaking loose with some good lateral movement, got open for a decent look but launched a shot wide and high. Junior Jayce Clingan launched himself vertically for a header on a throw-in, and narrowly missed a score.
Itawmba’s junior goalie Solomon Smith did a good job directing traffic, and stretched high for a save with just under 20 minutes remaining in the first half. Pontotoc’s forwards, including Issais Chaperno, did a good job of keeping the ball on the offensive side of the pitch and putting pressure on the Indians’ defense. Clingan and Arratia worked a nice give-and-go, with Arratia nearly breaking open for a scoring chance.
On a subsequent offensive push, Clingan dribbled through an Itawamba defender at full gallop and got off a clean, hard shot, but it was right into the chest of the Indian goalie.
Senior Ashton Maffett made a skillful, sliding tackle and steal on an Indian forward, pushing the ball back up the pitch in the opposite direction.
Itawamba junior midfielder Evan Connor added a goal at the 34:30 mark in the second half. The Warriors got their deepest and most promising penetration at the 30 minute mark. Junior Kevin Martinez got a good look off a side-throw at 23:48, but Pontotoc was unable to find the net. Clements made a pair of saves late, but Cody Jones was able to score on a corner kick for Itawamba’s final goal.
Pontotoc Coach Cullen Pollard said his squad is improving as the season progresses.
“We’ve had our really good games and our not so good games,” said Pollard. “We’ve had a lot of new faces touching the field this year, and part of our struggle has been finding roles that they can do well. We’ve had waves of successes and struggles. Finding consistency will be key for us going forward. We gave up some goals to Caledonia (4-1 loss on Dec. 3; a district game) which is uncharacteristic of us. We want to focus on not making big mistakes at big times.”
Prior to last Friday’s game, Pollard called the IAHS game a “must win.”
“We certainly don’t want to go into the Christmas break with two losses in the district,” said Pollard.
As of this article, Caledonia leads division 2-4A with a 4-0 division record (9-3-1 on the season), followed by IAHS (3-1 in division, 6-5 overall) and Pontotoc (2-2 in division, 5-6 overall).
Pollard mentioned senior captain Brayden Maffett’s strong performance thus far.
“He’s one of the guys we look to for leadership, and he’s not had a bad game all year long,” said Pollard.
Other team leaders, included the back line defenders, a group Pollard described as “senior heavy” including Randy Tzib and Issais Chaperno.
A pleasant surprise has been the exceptional play of Noe Gozalez. “He’s playing center back, next to Ashton, and he’s stepped up and made a huge impact this season,” said Pollard.
“Our leading goal scorer is Brayden (Arratia), and when that kid gets hot, gets the ball at his feet, he’s tough to stop, one-on-one. He’s one of the best I’ve seen in north Mississippi.”
The Warriors will resume play after the Christmas break on Jan. 3 at New Hope.