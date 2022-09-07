The Pontotoc Warriors showed early promise on the road at Grenada last Friday, but after scratching out a 10-7 first quarter lead, the Warriors couldn’t find their offensive rhythm, and lost a lopsided one, 49-10.
Grenada went on to score two touchdowns in the first, second, and third quarters, and added another in trash time.
Pontotoc received the opening kickoff, but an errant exchange on the first play from scrimmage gave the Chargers the ball in the red zone. Senior Jhordan During wasted no time in carrying the ball off the left edge for a touchdown, and with the PAT the Chargers grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes.
On the Warriors’ third possession, senior quarterback Conner Armstrong completed a screen pass to junior Jakylen Judon, down the left sideline, to the Charger 44, and with a penalty tacked on the Warriors had first-and-10 just inside the 20.
That led to senior Eddie Nolasco booting a long field-goal, and cutting Grenada’s lead to 7-3.
On an ensuing possession, Armstrong hit senior wideout Jaden Montgomery on a second-and-10, as Montgomery pulled up at the front, center of the endzone, for a 20-yard touchdown. Nolasco was deadeye on the PAT, but that was all the Warriors got in the scoring column on the night.
A strong tackle by senior defensive back Nic Towended helped stop a Charger drive and force a missed field goal in the final two minutes of the opening quarter. On an ensuing possession, however, Grenada senior linebacker Tre Parker reeled in a deflected pass from Armstrong and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Chargers a lead they never relinquished, 14-10.
Grenada senior quarterback Jaylon Skinner hit a long go-route to the Warrior 10, and Macaleb Taylor carried it in off the left edge, and with the PAT the Chargers started opening up a big lead, at 21-10. After the Chargers intercepted a Warrior pass and were set up deep in Warrior territory, Townsend used his athleticism to break up an attempted touchdown pass on a crossing route in the endzone, but Grenada eventually carried a 28-10 lead into the half.
On the eveing, Armstrong was 12-27 for 110 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions. Andru Berry had 8 carries for 38 yards. Judon had 3 catches for 21 yards. Nic Townsend had 4 catches for 42 yards. Montgomery had 2 catches for 17 yards and 1 TD.
Pontotoc head football coach Jeff Carter was less-than-thrilled, but not overly critical about his team’s performance. The Warriors were matched up against a very athletic, 6A team.
“Overall, we were very sloppy throughout the night,” said Carter, whose Warriors travel to Choctaw County this Friday. (The Choctaw Chargers lost their opening scrimmage to Leake County; they lost their season opener to Winona, then beat South Pontotoc last Friday).
“Our defense had some good stops,” Carter added. “The kicking game was solid, but Grenada just made the plays. They had a lot to do with our play as well. Grenada is a good team.”
