Hayden Kyle

Pontotoc senior linebacker Hayden Kyle plants a form tackle on Grenada running back Jhordan During in the Warriors' 49-10 road loss last Friday. Pontotoc travels to Choctaw County this Friday. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

The Pontotoc Warriors showed early promise on the road at Grenada last Friday, but after scratching out a 10-7 first quarter lead, the Warriors couldn’t find their offensive rhythm, and lost a lopsided one, 49-10.

