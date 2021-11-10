PONTOTOC - In a heated rivalry that goes back decades, the Pontotoc Warriors squared off against the visiting Ripley Tigers in soccer action last Thursday, with the women coming out on top and the men falling just short.
In ladies' action, the girls wasted no time jumping out to an early 1-0 lead, as, in the 8th minute, Avery Walton assisted Harlee Wilson for a goal. Two minutes later, Paola Gomez scored off an assist from Juli Stutsy.
Ripley goalie Heaven Knox played a strong game, deflecting a barrage of shots from the Lady Warriors. She couldn't block them all, however, as Gomez moved up the right side of the pitch and fired a shot across the field, into the back, left corner of the net for her second score and a 3-0 Lady Warrior lead.
Walton banged a strong shot attempt off the rail of the goal and Wilson missed just wide on a break away right before the half.
Walton kicked a curving shot attempt from 25 yards out, off the right flank, but Heaen Knox made another diving save for the Lady Tigers. Pontotoc's Cindy Martinez showed off some nifty footwork, dribbling around a defender at midfield. Martinez eventually scored, lofting a nice shot just over Knox's head for the 4-0 lead.
The win over Ripley was the Lady Warriors' second in as many games in the young season. They defeated Vardaman 7-0 on Nov. 2 in their season opener.
Coach Justin Jensen said he was pleased with how his girls had opened their 2021-22 campaign.
"Our passing has been good, we're finding feet and working on simple things," said Jensen. "I thought we picked up tonight (Thursday) right where we left off in the win over Vardaman."
The Lady Warriors were set to play North Pontotoc at home last night, then at Amory on Nov. 18.
Boys
The Pontotoc men didn't fare as well against los Tigres, falling behind early and unable to claw back in a 3-0 loss.
Goalie Caiden Ivy had a busy night and played very well, athletically fending off numerous shot attempts by a big, fast Ripley squad.
Ivy agressively moved up to the front of the goal box and snatched a couple of early dribblers to take the ball out of play. The first goal Ivy surrendured was on an almost freakish shot, with Abraham Alvarez putting back a shot off a deflection. Alvarez used his size to dominate the center of the pitch, and Ivy leaped to snatch down another of the big man's shot attemps.
The Warriors kept it close in the first half, down only 1-0 at intermission. Ripley surged back with two goals early in the second half for the win.
The Warriors defeated Vardaman on Nov. 2, in dramatic fashion, as Ashton Maffett made the winning penalty kick to break a tie in overtime.
Coach Cullen Pollard was encouraged by his team's strong play.
"Kevin Martinez played well (against Vardaman) and Caiden Clements saved four of their (Vardaman's) eight shot attempts," said Pollard. "Ashton's shot was big, after four or five previous kicks in the overtime."
In other Pontotoc County soccer action
The North Pontotoc boys lost to DeSoto Central on Nov. 4, 4-0, and the girls lost 9-0.
The South Pontotoc boys beat Tishimingo County 4-2 on Nov. 2, and the girls lost 7-1. On Nov. 4, South boys lost to Vardaman 5-1, and the girls lost 7-0.