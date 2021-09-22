SALTILLO - The Pontotoc Warriors and the Saltillo Tigers traded punches for four quarters on Sept. 16, and Los Tigres prevailed in a game that kept every fan in their seat until the bitter end, 29-26.
The Saltillo band played “Hold that Tiger,” per LSU, as the final buzzer sounded, but it felt more like a breath of relief than a victory chant, as Saltillo stifled a Pontotoc drive with an interception, as the final seconds ticked down, then huddled into the victory formation and knelt on the ball as time expired.
Both teams rubbed sore jaws after trading haymakers.
The Warriors were up by as many as 10, early in the third quarter, but Saltillo’s junior quarterback, Chance Johnson, kept slinging the ball around the field, and he ultimately hit JT Beasley for the game-winning touchdown with just under two minutes left in the game
Let’s go back. .
The halftime score was close, (Pontotoc 13, Saltillo 9) but Pontotoc controlled the first two quarters, slowed only by their own miscues.
At the start of the game, Saltillo tried some trickery, dribbling an onside kick. The Tigers recovered it. Then, they tried a half-back pass on the first play from scrimmage. That didn’t work.
Pontotoc senior Jordan Ball broke off the right side of the Warrior offensive line and scampered 80 yards for a touchdown. The soore was 7-0 early.
Warrior Nation was pumped.
Late in the second quarter, Warrior quarterback Connor Armstrong, no stranger to getting into the fray, after his three rushing touchdowns at Shannon, growled and plowed his way into the endzone on a QB keeper.
Pontotoc missed the PAT and led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Saltillo marched down the field and quarterback Chance Johnson hit E.J. Fisk for an 11-yard touchdown, but the Tigers failed on the PAT, inching closer at 13-6.
Saltillo’s Carson Langford added a 42-yard field goal just prior to intermission, and the Warriors took a 13-9 lead into halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, senior offensive lineman Brody Washington got a strong block on the right side to spring Ball for a 20-yard touchdown run and a 19-9 Warrior lead.
Saltillo intercepted an Armstrong pass which set up first-and- goal on the Warrior 4-yard-line. Johnson connected for another 6-yard touchdown pass, and with seven minutes to play in the third quarter, the score was Pontotoc 19, Saltillo 16.
Late in the third, Johnson hit Coby Owens for a big gain to the Warrior 39-yard-line. A facemask penalty on Pontotoc, and a tough run by Saltillo’s Phoenix Moore, gave the Tigers first-and-goal from the 5-yard-line. Warrior junior defensive back Malachi Brown intercepted a Johnson pass in the end-zone to squelch the Tiger drive.
Early in the fourth quarter, Pontotoc’s Nic Townsend, continuing his outstanding season, pulled down a Saltillo kickoff and, picking up some fierce blocks, broke down the home sideline and raced 80 yards for an electrifying touchdown. After the PAT, the Warriors led 26-22 with just under 10 minutes to play.
Johnson hit Moore for a good gain on Saltillo’s winning drive. A personal foul against the Warriors moved the ball over midfield. Johnson’s pass to Beasley came with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Pontotoc took the ensuing kickoff and ultimately drove to fourth and 14 on their own 42-yard-line. Saltillo junior Brandon Sadler picked off Armstrong’s pass to seal the win.
Afterwards, Pontotoc Coach Jeff Carter tipped his cap to Saltillo.
“Their quarterback is a good player, and the kid who caught the game-winner made a good play,” said Carter. The coach was positive but acknowledged that the Warriors have work to do. “We’re a 50/50 team right now,” said Carter. “We’re one-plus-to-one-mius, to a man, on this team. That equals 2-2 on the season.’