FULTON - The Pontotoc Warriors took a tough, non-division road loss on Friday, falling to the Itawamba AHS Indians, 55-28.The Warriors looked good in the first half.
The Tribe marched the ball down the field early, with quarterback Connor Armstrong scrambling off the right side for a 15-yard gain. Jordan Ball followed with a 3-yard touchdown scamper, and with the PAT from Eddie Nolasco, Pontotoc led 7-0 with 5:11 left in the first quarter.
AHS answered with a score early in the second quarter, with standout Isaac Smith leading the charge down the field, eventually carrying it in for his first of five touchdowns on the night. The Indians knotted the contest at 7.
AHS blocked a Pontotoc punt after forcing a three-and-out, and the Indians scored and after the PAT led 14-7.
The Warriors kept scrapping, and Armstrong threw a laser, hitting the speedy Townsend on a crossing route. Townsend snatched down the pass, continued his route, streaking right-to-left, toward the home grandstand, then turned up field and left everybody for the 60-yard score. Nolasco’s PAT tied the game at 14.
On an ensuing possession, IHAS was again on the move, with Arvest Troupe reeling in a 40-yard reception along the visitors’ sideline.
Pontotoc’s Nic Townsend knocked down a pass attempt in the end zone, but Smith shortly thereafter carried it in for an 18-yard touchdown.
The Warriors added a pair of rushing touchdowns before the half. The second TD was set up by a fumble recovery, leading to a 3-yard run by Jordan Ball. Pontotoc carried a 28-21 lead into halftime.
The second half belonged completely to Itawamba. The Indians led 48-28 at the end of the third quarter, helped by Smith snatching a pick-six for a defensive score. Smith rushed for 126 yards on 10 carries, as well as pulling in 31 receiving yards.
Pontotoc racked up 330 total yards on the evening--84 passing and 246 rushing. The Warriors hung in, but they turned the ball over six times, an obstacle few teams ever overcome.