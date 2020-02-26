PONTOTOC- Isaiah Ball had a huge night, but Pontotoc managed to overcome it.
The Warriors used a big third quarter to knock off New Albany, 64-53, in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs Saturday night.
Pontotoc (23-8) will face Ripley in the quarterfinals on Friday at Mississippi Valley State University. The game tips at 5:30 p.m.
New Albany’s Ball scored 32 points and drained seven 3-pointers, including five in the first half. But Pontotoc, down 29-25 at halftime, forced several turnovers and turned them into points in the third quarter.
The Warriors outscored New Albany 17-4 in the third, with 15 of those points coming from Joe Haze Austin and Rock Robinson. Pontotoc’s first three buckets of the period came directly off steals.
“We watched film and noticed that some players off their bench couldn’t handle pressure, so when they came in, we knew exactly what to do,” Austin said.
New Albany (22-8) got within 49-44 on a Ball 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, but Pontotoc never let it get closer than that, making 9 of 10 free throws down the stretch.
The Warriors had trouble scoring in the paint in the first half, but that changed once they were able to get the Bulldogs out of their zone defense.
“It’s easy to sit in a zone when they have the lead, and we finally got a little bit of a lead, and a few times they had to come out of it,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “We were able to run a few sets to get some open looks around the basket.”
Robinson was a big beneficiary of that development. He finished with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting, and he made 6 of 7 free throws. He also had 11 rebounds.
After a quiet first half, Austin finished with 11 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc closed the third period with a 9-0 run.
Point Maker: Ball made 7 of 13 from 3-point range and 7 of 8 at the foul line.
Talking Point: “The first two quarters we came out full speed. The second half we just came out slow. We weren’t hitting a lot of shots like we were the first half, and I think that kind of messed us up.” – Ball
Pontotoc 62, Kosciusko 50
Last Tuesday Pontotoc opened the playoffs against the Whippets. Kosciusko could not keep up its frenetic pace, and it ultimately couldn’t keep up with the Warriors.
PHS took control in the second half en route to a 62-50 win.
Rock Robinson had a big third quarter, and so did Pontotoc’s defense, to turn the momentum.
“Anybody that plays with that much intensity, it’s kind of hard to play that way for four quarters,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “I knew somewhere down the line they’d have to have some kind of break – at least, I was hoping they would have some type of break.
“That third quarter was big for us.”
This was a battle of two regular-season division champs, but Kosciusko (22-6) came in as a No. 4 seed after stumbling in the Division 4-4A tournament.
The Whippets started fast and led nearly the entire first half.
But outside shooting woes caught up to them. They made just 2 of 16 from behind the arc, and Pontotoc was happy to let those shots fly.
“I wanted to sag and let them have every outside shot,” Tipler said. “I told the guys they might hit a few, but if they hit 13 threes, they deserve to win the game.”
Kosciusko led 29-28 at halftime, but Robinson came out red-hot in the third quarter, when he scored eight of his game-high 22 points.
The Warriors led 43-35 entering the fourth, and the Whippets never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
Caleb Hobson finished with 10 points. Pontotoc also got good games from its post players, with Tres Vaughn notching eight points and eight rebounds, and Gavin Brinker recording six points and four boards.
E’shavious Mays and Antonio Harmon had 11 points each for Kosciusko.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: It was a 43-37 Pontotoc lead when Caleb Hobson threw down a two-handed dunk, followed by a Joe Haze Austin steal and layup to make it 47-37.
Point Maker: Robinson shot 8 of 14 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “It was teammates getting me open, and everything was working out.” – Robinson, on his big third quarter