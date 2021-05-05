PONTOTOC - Three Pontotoc Warrior pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Friday as the Tribe trounced the visiting Clarksdale Wildcats 15-0 in the first round of the MHSAA 2-4A playoffs.
Brice Deaton started on the mound for Pontotoc and pitched three innings striking out seven. Ty Clayton and Walt Gardner came on in relief to finish out the five-inning contest.
The Warriors started the barrage early as Deaton nailed a two-RBI double in the bottom of the first. Senior Eli Harlow followed with a two-run homer. Hayden Kyle and Tyler Shepherd also hat hits in the seven-run first inning.
Pontotoc added two more runs in the bottom of the second, kicked off by another double from Deaton. Ethan Ball was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded which chased Wildcat starter Jerry Booker. A five-run fifth inning helped seal the win for the Warriors.
The Warriors banged out 12 hits in the game, with Deaton, Kyle, Clayton and Gardner all racking up multiple hits.
They defeated Clarksdale on road on Apr 28, 10-0. Jon Roberts Carnes pitched a complete game shutout. He allowed only one hit and fanned 11 over five innings. Brice Deaton was 4-4 at the plate.
Pontotoc will face Ripley on the road Thursday night and at home of Friday., both games scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Warriors are 14-10 on the year. The Tigers are 17-6.